AI for African languages: NWU research helps build safer digital spaces



When misinformation spreads online, speed matters. A false claim shared during an election, a public emergency or a health crisis can quickly influence decisions, deepen confusion and place communities at risk. Yet most artificial intelligence tools designed to identify misinformation have been developed primarily for English, leaving speakers of many South African languages with fewer safeguards in digital spaces.

This is the gap that North-West University (NWU) is helping to address.

The study focuses on the development of multilingual AI that can detect misinformation across English, isiZulu and Sepedi. In doing so, it contributes to a more inclusive technological future, one in which South Africa’s linguistic diversity is not treated as an afterthought, but as a central design priority.

Using misinformation around the Covid-19 pandemic as a pilot case study, a multilingual framework was tested that can identify misleading information across the three languages. The research also highlights the importance of improving machine translation for low-resource African languages, as translation quality plays a significant role in strengthening AI performance.

The purpose behind the work is to ensure that speakers of indigenous languages are not left behind as AI becomes increasingly important in identifying false or misleading information online. The framework could support government departments, fact-checking organisations, social media platforms and communities by enabling earlier detection of misinformation, improving access to credible information and helping people make informed decisions.

Looking forward, the research will expand to include more South African languages. Future work will focus on misinformation shared on social media during elections, public emergencies and other high-impact events. It will also explore emerging challenges such as AI-generated deepfakes, hate speech and other harmful online content.

The research can lead to developing trustworthy multilingual AI systems, including large language models, retrieval-augmented generation systems and knowledge graphs that can support sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and public services.

At NWU, work that starts with purpose can grow into knowledge that serves society. DM



