Russian missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, officials say

"This morning the Russians launched a brutal attack on a busy intersection in Pechenihy, Kharkiv region – a location with a post office and stores, surrounded only by residential buildings," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X.

Zelenskiy posted photos of a destroyed building, cars on fire and emergency responders carrying people on stretchers.

"We will definitely respond to this Russian strike," he said.

A further 17 people were injured in the attack, the governor of the surrounding region, Oleh Syniehubov, said on the Telegram messaging app.

There was no immediate public comment from Russia on the attack.

The strike on the village damaged 10 private buildings, a cafe, a post office, a store and at least seven cars, Syniehubov said.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said that according to preliminary information, Russia used two small Banderol cruise missiles.

A local official told public broadcaster Suspilne that the strikes had hit the central part of the village, where the cafe, post office and shops are located.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka Editing by Gareth Jones)

