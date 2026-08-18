How one doctor’s neighbourhood cleanup sparked a citywide movement in Gqeberha

It took just one resident to start a neighbourhood movement that has spread across an entire community, bringing people together by cleaning the environment around them.

In 2022, Gqeberha family doctor Johann Malherbe founded TidyNMB and, together with four other residents, pooled funds to pay a worker to clean their Kragga Kamma Park neighbourhood. Just two years later, that small effort has exploded into a citywide movement.

TidyNMB now targets Nelson Mandela Bay’s “Golden Spine” – its primary entryways, high-traffic corridors and key tourist hubs. Backed by dedicated residents picking up weekly heaps of litter alongside public, private and municipal partners, the organisation has set an ambitious new goal: to help Nelson Mandela Bay become South Africa’s tidiest city by 2028.

The founder of TidyNMB, Dr Johann Malherbe (second from left), and his team are cleaning the streets of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro one neighbourhood at a time. (Photo: Johanna Malherbe)

Malherbe said the movement exists because of like-minded people who want to do good.

“We are challenging the metro; our goal is to become the tidiest metro in South Africa by the end of 2028. We last won this title in 2002. It’s possible because you don’t have to be the richest to be the tidiest. Our second goal is that by the end of 2030 we want to become a lavender city, so we are helping people to start planting the Margaret Roberts lavender starting last year.”

This spring, Tidy NMB invites residents, schools, businesses, churches, sports clubs and community groups in the metro to plant 10 Margaret Roberts lavender plants in suitable public spaces, focusing first on the Golden Spine, including the beachfront, stadium precincts, heritage sites and other highly visible public spaces.

Dr Johann Malherbe says collaborating with the Nelson Mandela Bay metro is important. (Photo: Johann Malherbe )

Malherbe emphasised the critical role of the “Golden Spine”, describing the Donkin Reserve as its primary gateway where tourists routinely begin their visits.

“People ... were sleeping there, and we started to tidy, and the ratepayers’ association also joined. We would like for the lawns along the roads to be cut at least every two weeks, because the ideal – weekly grass cutting – will not be possible, especially with the municipality being under-resourced.”

He believes the movement appeals to residents who want to take action rather than just pay taxes and complain.

“We started by tidying our neighbourhood, Kragga Kamma Park, just after Covid and five people were willing to give R50 a month, and we employed one person to clean once a week. It transformed the area, and it got people motivated to clean their street and lawn.”

Every year, TidyNMB holds a Tidiest Lawn in the Neighbourhood competition.

“No one wants to be last, so people make an effort. The neighbourhood has since transformed, with more people willing to pay the R50.

The movement has become a vehicle that drives job creation as more community members contribute the monthly R50 to pay for workers to clear bushes and clean pavements. (Photo: Johanna Malherbe)

“As more people joined, we were able to cover more ground, clearing the bushes, cleaning pavements and picking up ... 40 bags of litter monthly. We need to teach people ... how to dispose of litter and to pick it up when you see something. All we want from the municipality is collaboration, working together, sharing ideas, accountability and providing information. Our superheroes are the frontline workers who are sweeping the streets in the cold and heat.” DM