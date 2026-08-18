Former Nielsen commercial lead Hopolang Mothibeli joins Ornico in a strategic senior appointment

South Africa’s advertising-intelligence landscape is entering a period of significant change, raising important questions about the future of ad-spend data, market continuity and the intelligence used to guide advertising decisions.

Ornico, an African brand intelligence company with more than 40 years of experience across the advertising and media industries, has provided ad-spend intelligence since 1999 and is now expanding these capabilities for the industry’s next chapter.

The company has appointed Hopolang Mothibeli as Commercial Director: Strategic Partnerships & Market Intelligence, strengthening its leadership across advertising intelligence, media research and ad-spend analysis.

Mothibeli joins Ornico from AGB Nielsen Media Research South Africa, where she served as Associate Director and Commercial Lead. She played a leading role in Nielsen’s advertising intelligence offering, working with agencies, advertisers, broadcasters, media owners and other industry stakeholders to interpret advertising activity, identify ad-spend patterns and extract greater value from market data.

Her appointment comes as the industry’s need for dependable advertising intelligence becomes increasingly important. Agencies need to benchmark investment, advertisers need to understand competitor activity, and media owners need visibility into the categories and brands driving the market.

Ornico intends to help provide that continuity while developing advertising-intelligence capabilities that reflect South African market realities and international best practice.

“We’ve been in the ad-spend game for over two decades, but the arrival of Hopolang Mothibeli still feels like a massive win for us. She’s a veteran who truly ‘gets’ the perspective of both broadcasters and agencies. After years of collaborating on industry councils, I know her experience is second to none, but it’s her commitment to the industry’s growth that makes this partnership so exciting. Welcome to the team, Hopolang!” says Oresti Patricios, CEO of Ornico.

Mothibeli brings more than 15 years of experience in business development, account management and media research, including nine years focused specifically on media research and measurement.

Her expertise spans advertising intelligence, ad-spend analysis, audience measurement and custom media research. She has developed and commercialised data-led solutions, managed strategic industry relationships and supported clients across retail, automotive, telecommunications, FMCG and financial services.

In her role as Commercial Director: Strategic Partnerships & Market Intelligence, Mothibeli will spearhead Ornico’s next phase of commercial growth during a pivotal transition for the local landscape. As traditional legacy providers move out of the South African market, a significant gap has emerged for dependable, locally-rooted data. Mothibeli will lead the charge in filling this void deepening relationships with key clients and industry partners while evolving Ornico’s intelligence capabilities to ensure the industry retains the continuity and precision it requires to navigate this new chapter.

“I am inspired by Ornico’s mission to provide an All-in-One brand and reputation management solution, offering both advertising and media monitoring, and I am excited to lead Ornico into the era of comprehensive advertising intelligence services with global taxonomy standards.” Says Mothibeli

Hopolang Mothibeli, Ornico Commercial Director: Strategic Partnerships & Market Intelligence.

Mothibeli holds a Master of Management degree in Strategic Marketing from Wits Business School and an Honours degree in Strategic Brand Communication from Vega School.

She is also a member of the IAB South Africa Research and Measurement Council, where she contributes to industry discussions around research, data and measurement.

Her appointment is an early indication of Ornico’s broader ambitions in advertising intelligence, with further developments to be announced in due course. DM

About Ornico

Ornico provides reputation, media, advertising and brand research with a suite of products that includes Brand Intelligence® across the African continent. It does this to help marketers and brand owners make sense of the flood of information that occupies traditional and social media.

By collecting and analysing media data across many channels, Ornico informs brand owners and marketing decision makers about the most important strategic decisions they'll ever make regarding their brands.

From editorial and advertising monitoring services, social media analytics to advanced brand research, Ornico provides a holistic and independent view of brand performance as reflected by television, radio, print media as well as social and digital media.