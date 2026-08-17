Netherlands reports first West Nile virus infection in 6 years

The virus, which mostly spreads to people through mosquito bites, can cause severe, life-threatening illness in about one in 150 people who are infected, according to the World Health Organization.

The detection comes as the WHO has warned that warmer temperatures are giving mosquitoes more time and territory to spread the virus across Europe, with cases climbing in Greece and Italy this summer.

The infected person in the Netherlands was only showing mild symptoms, the RIVM said.

The infection most likely occurred in the Netherlands, as the person had not been abroad recently, it added.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

