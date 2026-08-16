Police have launched a manhunt following a shooting in Newclare, Johannesburg, on Saturday evening, 15 August, that left three people dead and two injured, at least one critically.

“At approximately 21:34, police received a complaint of a shooting in Newclare,” said SAPS spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko. “Upon arrival at the scene, community members pointed out a flat where they alleged that several people had been shot. Police entered the premises and found three victims, aged between 18 and 20, lying inside the flat. The victims were declared deceased at the scene by paramedics.

“Further investigation revealed that two other victims, aged 18 and 23, had also sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to hospital for further treatment.”

Unverified social media footage appears to capture the incident from a nearby balcony. In the cellphone video, multiple gunshots ring out as a man runs away, followed seconds later by a figure walking into frame from the same direction. Onlookers on the balcony can be heard shouting, “They’re shooting ... someone was shot.”

Daily Maverick received two additional videos: one shows numerous SAPS cars arriving later that evening, the other shows the bloodied bodies of three shooting victims.

We also received photos of the victims. Although their identities are known to residents, we are waiting for official confirmation from the police before naming them or publishing their photos.

Spate of violence

The SANDF has been deployed to fight crime in Gauteng, the Western Cape and Eastern Cape. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

The Saturday night shooting was the latest incident of escalating violence in the western Johannesburg suburbs of Westbury, Newclare and Riverlea.

The SA National Defence Force deployed more than 2,200 personnel to support police operations against gang violence, crime, and illegal mining following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address in February. About 500 troops were deployed to Gauteng on an R80-million budget.

Yet, violent crime has continued to escalate. On Friday, 7 August, two Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit members, Constable Thapelo Tlomatsane (29) and Constable Sphiwe Sibeko (28), were killed in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, alongside two civilian women, Rolene Lessing and Jaydin Magerman, in an apparent ambush.

In an earlier incident on 10 June, 13 people were killed and 14 injured in a mass shooting at Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg. Three suspects were arrested on 23 June. DM