France evacuates 525 as new wildfire hits pine woods in the southwest

The fire, which has razed 1,100 hectares (2,700 acres) after it began on Thursday, has spread to within 2 km (1.2 miles) of the centre of Luglon, regional official Gilles Clavreul told reporters on Friday.

The Landes area is swathed in pine forests that become highly flammable when dry.

"The situation is unfavorable and the fire remains raging," Clavreul said, adding that 500 firefighters were tackling the flames and six aircraft have been sent in to assist.

Roads to the north and south of the village have been closed.

Clavreul did not comment on the possible origin of the fire.

Luglon is about 100 km (62 miles) southeast of the tourist area of Arcachon Bay, where two major wildfires destroyed more than 50,000 hectares (124,000 acres), spurring the evacuation of as many as 220,000 people in late July.

French media reported on Friday that a 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a July fire near Bordeaux airport, in the same region, that killed two firefighters.

The youth, who has been placed under judicial investigation, allegedly threw away a cigarette butt that sparked the fire, local newspaper Sud Ouest reported. The Bordeaux prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The French interior ministry said 474 people have been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire, whether that be intentional or not. Of that total, 183 are younger than 18. About 70% of the people detained are suspected of arson, the ministry has previously said.

Southwestern France has broiled in heatwaves this summer and temperatures are expected to soar to 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday afternoon.

The area burned so far this year exceeds that of the previous record year of 2022.

(Reporting by Stephanie Lecocq; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz; Writing by Inti Landauro and Jean-Stephane Brosse; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Edwina Gibbs)

