A world of food heroines — including ma and grandma

From Anna Crowe, who follows what we do all the way from San Diego:

First, I am so happy that you are well again. A highlight of my week is reading your TGIF column on a Friday (or, sometimes late Thursday evening here in San Diego, where we now live).

Second. Your question: “Who are the women in the world of food you most admire, and why (listed in alphabetical order by surname)?” I was not sure if you were asking us to choose from among the five women that you listed or if you wanted us to tell you who we ourselves most admire, and why.

As a previous owner of hundreds of cookbooks, mostly South African, I was really surprised that the first person that came to my mind was not on your list, nor is she a cookbook author – she is a foodie and so much more.

She is Sheryl Ozinsky of Oranjezicht City Farm Market.

As younger adults, each year my husband and I used to host a UCT Zoology Honour class discussion group at our home and because I love food and enjoy feeding people, I always tried to nourish the students as best I could.

Students were never required to bring anything to the dinner and often left with doggie bags. Early in the eighties a student arrived at the gathering with a beautiful potato salad in an equally beautiful bowl. The salad was decorated with little green peas and the tiniest tomatoes I had ever seen – tomatoes that were from her garden. The student was a special young girl named Sheryl Ozinsky, who was, like me, interested in both biology and in food.

Over the years, despite not being in constant contact, I have followed Sheryl’s life and career, and whenever we bumped into each other in Cape Town it was such a joy to see and talk to her.

We all dream – some of our dreams are about ourselves, what we might do and share with others or our communities and maybe even with our world. For many of us, our dreams are pipe dreams – if we could make them happen, the world might be a better place. Sheryl has given life not only to her dreams, but through her life’s work has enabled the dreams of so many others – Oranjezicht Farm Market is a testimony to this. I am proud to know her.

Omi, Vin and Prue Leith walk the runway at the Vin + Omi show during London Fashion Week February 2026 at Art’otel London Hoxton on 17 February, 2026 in London. (Photo: Hoda Davaine/Getty Images)

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From Marge Hughes, who selected heroes from around the world – alongside her own mother and grandmother:

Maggie Beer. For her sheer joy in the kitchen, and her encouragement for new chefs.

Mary Berry. Her recipes and instructions are so clear and easy to follow.

Julia Child. Just because “Oh, dearie, dainty doesn’t do it in the kitchen.” Julia the robust!

Gwen Hughes (my mother). She could feed an army at any given time out of her pantry on the farm, always delicious meals, she never wasted a thing. I just wish I had discovered that serried ranks of egg sandwiches can be successfully frozen and defrosted – she would have loved that! The best tiny crunchy meringues.

Prue Leith. She enjoys cooking and life so much. And she’s not afraid to make a mess in the kitchen.

Nigella Lawson. No one eats on telly with more relish and descriptive deliciousness.

Marjorie Mills (My maternal grandmother). From finely grated biltong sandwiches to roast dinners, the finest chicken and gravy on rice with veggies, layered walnut cakes, cherry cakes, bakes of every description – all without a measuring cup! A teacup sufficed. If the guild ladies from “town” came to the farm for tea, it was extra cream on everything!

Nagi, from RecipeTin Eats. Lovely recipes, savoury and sweet, fantastic instructional videos (but always cuts the sugar in her pud recipes). Very good kitchen tips.

And while there are so many more women whose kitchen skills I admire, these are top favourites.

Thanks for your lovely articles Tony!

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From Fiona Hilton:

Annalize Louw, right, assists a group of American entrepreneurs during a muffin-baking session hosted at Môreson wine farm. Louw has been a cornerstone of Isabelo since the beginning. (Photo: Christi Nortier)

Margot Janse. Chef, early pioneer of fine, sustainable dining in South Africa, and NGO warrior. DM