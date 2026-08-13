Taiwan says it was targeted last month in AI-driven hacking campaign

By Ben Blanchard and Raphael Satter

Taiwan has in recent years complained about what it sees as China's "hybrid warfare" — from daily military drills near the island to disinformation campaigns and cyberattacks — as Beijing ramps up military and political pressure on the democratically governed island to force Taipei to accept its claims of sovereignty.

Chinese cyberattacks on Taiwan's key infrastructure from hospitals to banks rose 6% in 2025 from the previous year to an average of 2.63 million attacks a day, the island's National Security Bureau said in January, adding some of the hacks were synchronised with military drills in "hybrid threats" to paralyse the island.

In a statement, the Ministry of Digital Affairs said its cybersecurity monitoring units detected the "abnormal attack" targeting government agencies in July, and beginning July 20, its National Institute of Cyber Security issued a series of warning alerts while it investigated.

The investigation results showed the attacks displayed clear characteristics of an "overseas source", with hackers employing a hybrid approach that combined manual operations with AI agent-assisted attacks, such as Open Claw, it said.

"The relevant attack sources, methods, and scope of impact have all been fully investigated, and the affected units have successively completed their handling," the ministry added.

In response to this new type of AI-derived cybersecurity threat, the government has established protective guidelines and strengthened system monitoring across agencies to block attacks early, it said.

The statement did not mention China, and China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the attack.

ISRAELI FIRM'S REPORT

Taiwan's statement came a day after the Israeli cybersecurity company Dream said in a blog post that it had uncovered an AI-driven hacking campaign that stole credentials and other data from an unnamed government in Asia.

Dream said a team of AI agents worked together to extract scores of passwords from unidentified officials, steal personnel records from Taiwan's justice ministry, and scan its nuclear safety agency for vulnerabilities over the course of four days.

Dream, which said it was able to reconstruct the hacking campaign after recovering the agents' "complete operational workspace," declined to share the data or name the government when approached by Reuters, but the Financial Times, which was the first media outlet briefed on Dream's findings, identified the target agencies as Taiwanese.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Raphael Satter; Additional reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing; Editing by Kate Mayberry)