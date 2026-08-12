Rhossi the sea turtle undergoes CT scan, and more from around the world

US President Donald Trump walks off Air Force One at Newark Liberty International Airport on 7 August in Newark, New Jersey, before spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. (Photo: Eric Lee / Getty Images) People walk beside a preserved section of the Berlin Wall Memorial on Monday, 10 August, ahead of the 65th anniversary of the construction of the Berlin Wall, which stretched 155km and separated East and West Berlin from 13 August 1961 to 9 November 1989. (Photo: Maryam Majd / Reuters) A view through an art installation set up in front of the Brandenburg Gate to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the construction of the Berlin Wall. (Photo: Lisi Niesner / Reuters) A firefighter works at a site of an apartment building damaged during a Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on 10 August. (Photo: Stringer / Reuters) A man sits near debris at the Torres de Limonar building in Cali, Colombia, on Tuesday, 11 August, in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake on 10 August. (Photo: Sergio Acero / Reuters) People handle rubble at the site of a damaged building in Pereira, Colombia, on 11 August after the earthquake. (Photo: Juan David Duque / Reuters) A view of the exceptionally low water level of the Tiber River in Rome on 12 August, revealing the remains of an ancient Roman bridge near the Vatican, probably dating back to the reign of Emperor Nero (54-68 AD). (Photo: Angelo Carconi / EPA) A person watches the arrival of the Nao Santa Maria, a replica of Christopher Columbus’s flagship from the 1492 voyage to the Americas, in Liverpool, Britain, on 11 August. (Photo: Temilade Adelaja / Reuters) People watch hot air balloons fly during a mass launch at the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol, Britain, on 8 August. (Photo: Toby Melville / Reuters) Volunteers walk across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral before tagging them with identity rings, marking the 40th anniversary of the ringing event at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain, on 8 August. (Photo: Jon Nazca / Reuters) A seagull flies with a crab in its beak above Vistonida lake at Porto Lagos, Greece, on 11 August. (Photo: Yiannis Kourtoglou / Reuters) A person walks along a snow-covered road past a vehicle trapped in snow near Phuthaditjhaba in the northern Drakensberg mountains on 12 August. (Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters) An aerial view of the Italian city of Catania at sunset on 11 August, with Mount Etna emitting a large plume of volcanic ash in the background. Volcanic ash from Mount Etna caused major disruption at Catania Fontanarossa Airport, with flight cancellations and temporary suspension of flight operations. (Photo: Fabrizio Villa / Getty Images) A worker removes garbage that is clogging a river amid heavy rain on 12 August in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo: Ezra Acayan / Getty Images) In this aerial view, a boat dock is surrounded by the dry riverbed of the Rhine on 11 August in Bonn, Germany. The Rhine River water level has reached record lows at measuring points along its route through Germany due to ongoing drought and hot weather. (Photo: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images) A person observes flames during wildfires on a hill slope in Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in Probolinggo, East Java province, Indonesia, on 9 August. (Photo: Dipta Wahyu / Reuters) An artisan sculpts an idol inside a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, on 11 August. (Photo: Sahiba Chawdhary / Reuters) A man wearing a mask dancies during the celebration of the National and International Day of Indigenous Peoples on 9 August in San Salvador, El Salvador. (Photo: Getty Images) A Kyrgyz woman milks a mare near a nomadic camp on the high-altitude steppe plateau of the Suusamyr Valley, some 230km south of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on 12 August. The valley is known for its kumys, a fermented dairy product traditionally made from mare's milk. Kumys is still part of the traditional daily diet of nomadic people. (Photo: Igor Kovalenko / EPA) Athletes compete during the Women's Open Water 10K on Day 1 of the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships at Long Beach Marine Stadium on 10 August in Long Beach, California. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)



