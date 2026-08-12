MTN finally calls it quits on Iran in an expensive, but necessary break-up



Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America. That’s the answer to the future trivia question about who played an influential role in MTN’s decision to eat a 213 cents-per-share impairment on its Iran holdings.

To be fair, it was probably his predecessor Barrack Obama who cast the die and set into motion the Trump ascendency when he devised the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), agreed to on 14 July 2015, where Iran committed to limit its nuclear development in exchange for the removal of international sanctions.

Once the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) certified that Iran had reduced its uranium stockpile (by 98%) and its number of centrifuges – needed to enrich the uranium to weapons grade – economic and trade sanctions were lifted.

That happened on 16 January 2016, and MTN finally had an opportunity to make a return on its significant investments. There was a catch: if Iran violated the agreement at any time, officials had the authority to reimpose sanctions.

On 8 May 2018 Donald Trump announced that the US would withdraw from those accords and slammed the window of financial opportunity shut on MTN and the Iranian economy. We all know what happened after that.

The cost of doing foreign business

At the time R3.4-billion in Iranian dividends and loans became indefinitely stranded and, because of how the International Financial Reporting Standards work, MTN had to keep an account of the 49% Irancell equity profits on its income statement – without being able to touch the money.

Well, that was until yesterday, when the MTN Group announced in its interim trading statement that it was writing down the asset (read: cutting its losses to not carry the asset on its reported financials).

The impairment represents a final accounting recognition that the asset is no longer viable. Once a lucrative growth engine, Irancell is now classified by MTN executive leadership as a strangled, deeply illiquid, and “frozen asset”.

Wait, what does this mean?



MTN is writing off 213 cents from the price of every share outstanding (about 1.82 billion) to account for the loss. That is expected to drop the share price by 20%–30%, with earnings per share falling to around R4 (down from the R5.39 the group reported in the first half of 2025).

MTN cited severe “geopolitical and economic conditions as well as the war in Iran” during the first half of 2026 as the reasoning. This kinetic war involved US and Israeli air strikes that directly targeted critical infrastructure, physically damaging telecommunications networks and grid stability.

But stripping out the Iran business actually reveals that MTN’s core pan-African business (South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda) is highly profitable and cash-generative. Historically, the volatile, trapped paper profits from Iran masked the strength of the broader African portfolio.

Counting the losses

From its initial capital commitment of €450-million to help set up Iran’s mobile network in 2005, MTN managed to successfully repatriate €981-million in hard currency in the 2016–2018 window.

That R3.4 billion-that was trapped when the window slammed shut ballooned to R5.009-billion in the group’s 2022 reporting, and was whittled down with the depreciation of the Iranian rial to R3.152-billion in 2023, R2.806-billion in 2024 and R2.312-billion last year (the finance bros call it inter-company receivables decay).

MTN’s income statement will no longer be subjected to highly volatile IAS29 (read: hyperinflation – evidenced by the above decay) accounting adjustments and massive foreign exchange translation losses passed through the income statement when revaluing trapped Middle Eastern receivables.

And, crucially, future statutory income statements will be completely insulated from sudden, multibillion-rand impairments related to the Iranian war, sanctions or the whims of foreign governments

History will remember the August 2026 write-down that permanently quarantined a geopolitical risk, leaving MTN to finally become the pure, highly profitable pan-African operator CEO Ralph Mupita has been saying it can be. DM