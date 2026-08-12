Legacy through your life annuity: Leaving more than just money behind



When financial professionals help clients plan for their legacy, they're doing more than managing money. They're helping people turn their values, priorities and hopes for the future into something tangible. It's about ensuring that the story clients want to leave behind continues long after they're gone.

One powerful, yet often overlooked, tool in legacy planning is the life annuity. While it's traditionally seen as a solution for generating a secure income in retirement, a life annuity can also play an important role in helping clients leave a lasting legacy for those they love.

Using a life annuity to leave an income legacy

When purchasing a life annuity, it's worth considering features that can help align the product with your legacy goals. These may include:

Single or joint life coverage: For couples, a joint life annuity can provide peace of mind by ensuring that the surviving spouse continues to receive an income after their partner passes away.

Income escalation options: You can choose to have your income increase each year, either at a fixed rate or in line with inflation, helping to protect your purchasing power over time.

Guaranteed income periods: This feature ensures that income payments continue for a specified period, even if the annuitant passes away earlier than expected. Some providers offer guaranteed periods of up to 25 or 30 years, giving beneficiaries greater income certainty and financial stability.

Income reduction at death: With a joint life annuity, you can choose for the income paid to the surviving annuitant to reduce after the first death, allowing you to tailor the benefit to your family's needs.

Consider this example: an individual purchases a single life annuity with a 20-year guaranteed income term and passes away after five years. Their nominated beneficiaries would continue receiving the income for the remaining 15 years. Depending on the product structure, they may also have the option of receiving the value of those future payments as a lump sum. This can provide valuable flexibility at a time when financial certainty matters most.

Combining a life annuity with life cover

A life annuity can provide more than an income legacy. When combined with a life cover policy, it can also help you leave behind a capital legacy.

This approach enables you to enjoy the comfort of a guaranteed income for life while also ensuring that your loved ones receive a guaranteed lump sum when you pass away. Because the amount is determined when the policy is taken out, it provides certainty and an additional layer of financial security for your family.

Final thoughts

A life annuity is about more than retirement income. When structured carefully, it can become a powerful way to continue supporting the people who matter most, even after you're gone.

Whether your goal is to leave an ongoing income stream, a capital benefit, or both, the right solution can help you create a legacy that reflects your values and intentions. Ultimately, legacy planning is not just about what you leave behind. It's about the care, security and opportunities you continue to provide for future generations. DM

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About Glacier by Sanlam

Glacier by Sanlam is your trusted partner in unlocking infinite investment opportunities. As the largest linked investment service provider, we have led the way in meeting the diverse needs of South Africans since 1997. Our extensive range of local and international solutions empowers investors to create, grow, and preserve their wealth. Through innovative products and expert advice, we offer infinite opportunity to achieve financial success.

Glacier Financial Solutions (Pty) Ltd (Glacier), a licensed financial services provider (FSP 770) authorised to act as an administrative FSP.

Sanlam Life Insurance Ltd is a licensed life insurer, financial services provider (FSP 2759) and registered credit provider (NCRCP43).