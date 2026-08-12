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In Pictures: Total solar eclipse sweeps across Europe

A total solar eclipse swept across parts of Europe on Wednesday, 12 August, with totality visible in Spain, Portugal, Iceland and Greenland. The eclipse was also visible as a partial eclipse across much of Europe, the UK and parts of North Africa, marking the first mainland total solar eclipse in Europe since 1999.

Daily Maverick Photo Team
By Daily Maverick Photo Team
12 Aug
The moon partially covers the sun during the solar eclipse, as seen from Berlin, Germany, on 12 August (Photo: Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters) The moon partially covers the sun during the solar eclipse, as seen from Berlin, Germany, on 12 August (Photo: Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters)

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Frenchman Leyssalle Anthony (39) prepares a telescope to view the total solar eclipse from a beach in Arija, Spain, on 12 August. (Photo: Borja Suarez / Reuters)
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A boy leaps to touch the end of the barrel of a decommissioned 100-year-old Vickers-Armstrong coastal artillery cannon on 11 August in El Monte De San Pedro park in A Coruña, Spain, ahead of the 12 August total solar eclipse. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
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People queued around the block from 6am on 12 August to buy eclipse glasses at Howleys Toymaster shop in Weymouth, England. The shop had 10,000 pairs of the glasses and customers were limited to four per person. (Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
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Visitors look at a display about the total solar eclipse at the Casa de Ciencias in A Coruña, Spain. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
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Tourists in camper vans and motorhomes wait for the solar eclipse in front of Cape Fisterra lighthouse on the Costa da Morte in northwestern Spain on 11 August, the day before the solar eclipse. (Photo: Nacho Doce / Reuters)
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Valerio D'Orazio, from Lisbon, Portugal, uses an app on his mobile phone to find out where the totality will appear during the total solar eclipse, at an eclipse watching party in Buitrago del Lozoya, Spain, on 12 August. (Photo: Susana Vera / Reuters)
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Margaret Nelson wears a face mask as she observes the solar eclipse, before totality, in Reykjavik, Iceland, on 12 August. (Photo: Denis Balibouse / Reuters)
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Angela Cordoba reacts as she wears virtual reality goggles next to her grandchildren, Gadea (3) and Giulia (6), as they attend an eclipse watch party on the day of the total solar eclipse in Buitrago del Lozoya, Spain, on 12 August. (Photo: Susana Vera / Reuters)
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People walk out of a portable planetarium during an eclipse watch party in Buitrago del Lozoya, Spain, on 12 August. (Photo: Susana Vera / Reuters)
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People lie down inside a portable planetarium during an eclipse watch party in Buitrago del Lozoya, Spain, on 12 August. (Photo: Susana Vera / Reuters)
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The sun, ahead of a total solar eclipse, as seen from the beach in Arija, Spain, on 12 August. (Photo: Borja Suarez / Reuters)
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Two people test a welder’s mask to view the partial solar eclipse in Greenwich Park in London. (Photo: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)
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People shield their eyes with protective glasses during an eclipse event at Greenwich Observatory in London on 12 August. (Photo: Neil Hall / EPA)
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A woman tests her protective glasses ahead of a partial solar eclipse at Debod Temple, near the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, on 12 August. (Photo: Alejandro Martinez Velez / Reuters)
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The moon partially covers the sun during the eclipse, as seen from A Coruña, Spain, on 12 August. (Photo: Miguel Vidal / Reuters)
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People wear protective glasses during the watch party for the eclipse, in Buitrago del Lozoya, Spain, on 12 August. (Photo: Susana Vera / Reuters)
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People use paper and cardboard as pinhole viewers to observe the partial solar eclipse at Kew Green in London on 12 August. (Photo: Kevin Coombs / Reuters)
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People use self-made artefacts to observe the solar eclipse before totality near the small village of Castell de Cabres, Spain, on 12 August. (Photo: Eva Manez / Reuters)
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A person observes the solar eclipse before totality near the small village of Castell de Cabres, Spain, on 12 August. (Photo: Eva Manez / Reuters)
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An artist in his eclipse-watching garb near the small village of Castell de Cabres, Spain, on 12 August. (Photo: Eva Manez / Reuters)
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People use protective glasses to observe the eclipse from the Debod Temple in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: Alejandro Martinez Velez / Reuters)
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People view the eclipse from atop St Mary’s Church bell tower in Rickmansworth, Britain. (Photo: Suzanne Plunkett / Reuters)
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Observing the total solar eclipse, before totality, at the Galactica Centre, near the Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory in Arcos de las Salinas, Spain, on 12 August. (Photo: Christian Hartmann / Reuters)
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Another view of the moon partially covering the sun during the solar eclipse – this one from A Coruña, Spain. (Photo: Miguel Vidal / Reuters)
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The moon partially covers the sun during the solar eclipse as seen from Arija, Spain. (Photo: Borja Suarez / Reuters)
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People watch the eclipse at sunset in Dingli, Malta. (Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters)
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People watch the eclipse at sunset in Dingli, Malta. (Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters)
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The moon completely covers the sun during the total solar eclipse as seen from Arija, Spain. (Photo: Borja Suarez / Reuters)
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The ‘diamond ring’ effect appears as the moon moves across the sun during the total solar eclipse as seen from Arija, Spain. (Photo: Borja Suarez / Reuters)
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The moon partially covers the sun following a total solar eclipse as seen from Arija, Spain. (Photo: Borja Suarez / Reuters)

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