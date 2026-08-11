UK’s Burnham to tackle vape, betting shops in search of high street revival

The measures will give local communities more say over what businesses can open in their town centres, as well as extra powers for the police and local authorities.
The government will revoke a rule which currently restricts the ability of councils to refuse new betting shops even where there are strong local concerns.
New vape shops and adult gaming centres will require planning permission.
Police and local authorities will be given more time to investigate properties linked to organised crime. The maximum length of orders closing premises will rise from six months to 12.
Burnham's initiative follows his moves to cut tax from domestic electricity bills, cap bus fares and lower business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)
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