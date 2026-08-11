The African Lion by Roger and Pat de la Harpe. (Photo: Flyleaf Publishing and Distribution)
Created by South African wildlife photographers Roger and Pat de la Harpe, The African Lion is a wildlife coffee table book celebrating one of Africa’s most iconic predators through powerful wildlife photography. It features more than 100 photos captured across southern and east Africa’s most celebrated safari destinations. Here is a selection of photos from the book.
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The African Lion is releasing in the middle of August and is available at a retail price of R850. It is published by Flyleaf Publishing and Distribution. The Lion Management Forum will be supported with proceeds from the book.
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