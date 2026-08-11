Created by South African wildlife photographers Roger and Pat de la Harpe, The African Lion is a wildlife coffee table book celebrating one of Africa’s most iconic predators through powerful wildlife photography. It features more than 100 photos captured across southern and east Africa’s most celebrated safari destinations. Here is a selection of photos from the book.

***

Lions at night drinking in MalaMala. (Photo: Roger & Pat de la Harpe)

Tswalu Game Reserve in Southern Kalahari, Northern Cape, South Africa. (Photo: Roger & Pat de la Harpe)

A shot from Phinda / Munywana / Zuka Game Reserve. (Photo: Roger & Pat de la Harpe)

Blue wildebeest, also called the common wildebeest, white-bearded wildebeest or brindled gnu (Connochaetes taurinus) with Mount Kilimanjaro in the background from Amboseli National Park, Kenya. (Photo: Roger & Pat de la Harpe)

Masai lion or East African lion (Panthera leo massaica / Panthera leo nubica) feeding on an African bush elephant (Loxodonta africana) that they have killed with the herd in the background in Ruaha National Park, Tanzania. (Photo: Roger & Pat de la Harpe)

A lion prowling in Phinda / Munywana / Zuka Game Reserves in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. (Photo: Roger & Pat de la Harpe)

A lioness calling softly to the rest of the pride in the gorge below. (Photo: Roger & Pat de la Harpe)

A male lion in Phinda / Munywana / Zuka Game Reserves, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. (Photo: Roger & Pat de la Harpe)

A close-up of a lion (Panthera leo) in South Africa. (Photo: Roger & Pat de la Harpe)

A male lion (Panthera leo) in Timbavati Game Reserve, Limpopo Province, South Africa. (Photo: Roger & Pat de la Harpe)

A male Masai lion or East African lion (Panthera leo massaica / Panthera leo nubica). (Photo: Roger & Pat de la Harpe)

A lion (Panthera leo) resting in Phinda / Munywana / Zuka Game Reserve, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. (Photo: Roger & Pat de la Harpe)

Two young males playfully mock fighting. (Photo: Roger & Pat de la Harpe)

Mashatu Game Reserve in Northern Tuli Game Reserve, Botswana. (Photo: Roger & Pat de la Harpe)

An adult female lion (Panthera leo) and cubs in Kalahari, Northern Cape, South Africa. (Photo: Roger & Pat de la Harpe)

The African Lion is releasing in the middle of August and is available at a retail price of R850. It is published by Flyleaf Publishing and Distribution. The Lion Management Forum will be supported with proceeds from the book.