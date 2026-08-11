SA unemployment rate rises to 33.6% as Iran war takes economic toll

South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to 33.6% in the second quarter of 2026 from 32.7% in the previous quarter, a worrying signal of the impact that the unfolding Iran war is having on an economy that was in the doldrums even before the war began.

The data underscore South Africa’s stark regional disparities in employment, with the Western Cape maintaining an unemployment rate below 20%, while the Eastern Cape’s jobless rate climbs toward 50%.

Stats SA said in its release of the data on Tuesday that the number of unemployed people had increased by 345,000 to 8.5 million. The expanded definition of unemployment, which includes discouraged job seekers, increased to 43.8% from 43.7%.





“Persistent geopolitical tensions have led to elevated uncertainty globally, weighing on business confidence and accordingly expansion and hiring decisions,” noted Investec economist Lara Hodes.

The Iran war is the biggest source of geopolitical tension at the moment, and the steep fuel price hikes it triggered from April to June strained business revenues and drained jobs from the formal sector.

South Africa’s unemployment rate has remained above 30% for more than five years with no signs of dropping below that ghastly threshold in the face of sluggish economic growth.

Even without the ill-conceived conflict initiated by the US and Israel, the unemployment rate would have comfortably exceeded 30% in Q2 — though the escalation undoubtedly added to the rising number of jobless workers.

Oxford Economics Africa senior economist Jee-A van der Linde noted that the data captured “the adverse effect of the conflict in the Middle East on business, investor and consumer sentiment. As a result, the labour market is likely to deteriorate further before it improves.

“Domestic economic growth remains too weak to lift employment meaningfully, let alone drive a sustained decline in South Africa’s high unemployment rate. Near-term growth prospects have also weakened because of disruption caused by the conflict in the Middle East.”

But the unemployment story in South Africa is not just a tale of endless woe. While worryingly high everywhere, its geographical distribution is highly unequal.

In the Western Cape in Q2, it declined slightly to 19.5% — the lowest provincial rate in the country by a long shot. The Northern Cape has also seen declining unemployment, with its rate falling 1.7 percentage points to 28.7%.

(Source: stats sa)

The Eastern Cape offers a stark and concerning contrast. Its unemployment rate climbed to the highest provincial rate in South Africa — an eye-popping 47.5%. And compared to a year ago, the Eastern Cape’s unemployment levels have soared by 8.0 percentage points.

This will be a talking point — or flash point — in the run-up to the local government elections as, among other things, it is almost certainly a reflection of state failure at the municipal level.

Functional metros attract investment and create jobs. But when things fall apart, investment and jobs decline in tandem in a vicious cycle.

South Africa’s overall unemployment rate lies almost smack in between the extremes of the Western and Eastern Capes, and this tale of two provinces suggests that rampant joblessness need not define the wider economy. DM