Norway wealth fund holds $1.2 bln stake in SpaceX





The fund's stake in SpaceX is modest when compared against other tech stocks the fund holds.

Investing the Norwegian state's revenues from oil and gas production, the fund owns on average 1.5% of all listed companies globally, making it the world's largest single investor.

Overall the fund is invested in some 7,200 companies globally. It also invests in stocks, property and renewable projects.





(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Arendal, editing by Terje Solsvik)