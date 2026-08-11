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Norway wealth fund holds $1.2 bln stake in SpaceX

ARENDAL, Norway, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Norway's $2.3 trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, held a 0.05% stake in SpaceX SPCX.O worth $1.22 billion as of June 30, it said for the first time on Tuesday, in an updated list of holdings.

Reuters
By Reuters
11 Aug
HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 04: The SpaceX logo is displayed at a SpaceX facility on August 04, 2026 in Hawthorne, California. SpaceX is set to release its first earnings report since its June IPO today after the closing bell, with analysts focused on the company's Starlink growth, AI spending and guidance as shares have fallen sharply from their post-IPO highs. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 04: The SpaceX logo is displayed at a SpaceX facility on August 04, 2026 in Hawthorne, California. SpaceX is set to release its first earnings report since its June IPO today after the closing bell, with analysts focused on the company's Starlink growth, AI spending and guidance as shares have fallen sharply from their post-IPO highs. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)


The fund's stake in SpaceX is modest when compared against other tech stocks the fund holds.

Investing the Norwegian state's revenues from oil and gas production, the fund owns on average 1.5% of all listed companies globally, making it the world's largest single investor.

Overall the fund is invested in some 7,200 companies globally. It also invests in stocks, property and renewable projects.


(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Arendal, editing by Terje Solsvik)

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