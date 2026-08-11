Beyond the glass: Master the art of wine pairing

The idea of pairing food and wine is hardly new. For thousands of years, wine has been enjoyed alongside food, partly because wine was often safer to drink than untreated water, but also because people quickly discovered that certain combinations worked beautifully. Over time, cooks, winemakers and diners began to understand what we now recognise instinctively: the flavours, textures and weight of food and wine can either complement one another or clash.

The science behind this is surprisingly simple. Our sense of taste is influenced by more than just the tongue. Aroma, texture, acidity, sweetness, bitterness and even temperature all play a part. Wine can cut through richness, which is why a crisp, acidic white wine works so well with buttery or creamy dishes. Tannins, found particularly in many red wines, can balance the richness of fatty foods, while the fruitiness of a wine can soften the heat of certain spices.

A well-chosen wine can also highlight flavours that might otherwise go unnoticed. A mineral, fresh white wine can make seafood taste brighter and more vibrant. A full-bodied red can bring out the savoury, earthy qualities of grilled meat or slow-cooked dishes. And when the pairing is just right, the experience becomes more than the sum of its parts.

Of course, there are no absolute rules. Personal taste matters enormously, and sometimes the best pairing is simply the one you enjoy most. But understanding these few basic principles can open up a whole new way of experiencing food.

Match the Weight: Consider the “weight” of both the dish and the wine. Delicate seafood like seared tuna pairs beautifully with a textural Chardonnay, whereas heartier fare like roast duck legs requires a structured Pinot Noir to match its intensity Balance Intensity: Harmonize your flavors. If your dish is spicy or zesty, lean into wines with bright acidity; if it’s rich and buttery, look for wines with a fuller body and creamier texture. Acid Loves Fat: It’s a classic for a reason. High-acidity wines cut through rich, fatty dishes, cleansing your palate after every bite and making you crave the next. Don’t Forget Texture: Consider how a wine feels. A silky, effervescent Cap Classique can provide the perfect sophisticated contrast to a plate of creamy oysters or a salty, crunchy snack. Trust Your Palate: Rules are guidelines, not laws. Ultimately, the best pairing is the one you enjoy most. Don’t be afraid to experiment—that’s where the real magic happens.

Be intuitive, ditch the rules: 3 common pitfalls to avoid

The “Red Meat” Trap: Don’t feel handcuffed to heavy, high-tannin reds just because you’re eating steak. Sometimes, a lighter, chilled red can offer a surprisingly fresh and vibrant pairing that elevates the meal. The Weight Misconception: Gamey or complex meats don’t always demand the heaviest, “biggest” wine in the cellar. Often, a wine with elegance and balance will complement the dish far better than one that simply overwhelms the flavor profile. Don’t let snobbery dictate your selection: The fastest way to ruin a good meal is to over-complicate it. Forget strict, old-school etiquette or “high-end” expectations. Keep it approachable, keep it fun, and prioritize what tastes good to you.

At Radford Dale we’ve been building up a repertoire of delicious wine pairing recipes over the years which we hope will help you. Read on for a taster of our latest four, where we teamed up with like-minded, sustainable local food producers who we love.

Beef carpaccio with wholegrain mustard vinaigrette & shaved aged Huguenot

There are few platters more elegant than a generous carpaccio starter, using a top quality fillet of venision or beef. Ours uses premium beef fillet from The Grounds Meat & Deli and is topped with a zesty wholegrain mustard dressing, punchy rocket leaves and a generous amount of shaved aged Huguenot cheese from renowned Paarl cheesery, Dalewood Fromage.

We’ve paired this carpaccio, somewhat unusually, with our organic Higher Purpose Cabernet Franc. Produced at altitude from our Organic vineyards in Elgin, this Cab-Franc is more akin to Loire Cab-Francs than the typical, heavier ‘Bordeaux-influenced’ renditions. Elegant and medium bodied, it’s a winner of a pairing for this classic Italian starter.

See Recipe

Classic moules marinières with aioli & croutons

Bring the French Riviera to African soil with this classic dish of mussels steamed in white wine, garlic and a dash of cream, best served straight from the cooking pot with fresh or toasted bread and lashings of aioli. We sourced these live mussels, sustainably harvested in Saldanha Bay, from The Mussel Monger .

Radford Dale’s The Renaissance Chenin Blanc is all about subtlety and finesse. It is driven by its citrus fruit spectrum and has a wonderful refreshing saltiness, making it a great partner for this seafood classic.

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French-style platter with chicken liver pâté

Entertaining is always easier with a French style snacking platter. For this one, we’ve teamed up with Klein Joostenberg to bring you this delightful platter, including a silky smooth organic chicken liver paté that becomes the star of the show, and the perfect accompaniment to the fresh, juicy Radford Dale Vinum Gamay Noir.

Complete the platter with some of Klein Joostenberg’s star deli and bakery goodies, including fresh baguette, pork rilletes, cornichons, sliced saucisson and a quality Dijon mustard (we love the Edmond Fallot from Burgundy).

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Chicken schnitzel with truffle crisp crust, vegetable purée & dill sauce

Nothing beats a comforting, crunchy schnitzel. But perhaps this version is levelling things up to the max, using Rootstock’s hand-made Summer Truffle Crisps in the crust, served in a silky bed of cauliflower purée and a drizzle of creamy dill sauce. The perfect wine partner? Radford Dale’s organic Touchstone Chardonnay, of course, where the elegant minerality imparted from cool-climate Bokkeveld Shale soils cuts through the richness of it all. DM

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