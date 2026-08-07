Binance shares 10 tips for women starting their crypto journey

Women's Day is a moment to reflect on how far South Africa has come in the pursuit of equality and how much further there still is to go. Access to finance remains one of the areas where that progress is still unfolding. Crypto is changing that, lowering barriers to entry and giving women the tools to build wealth on their own terms.

Women are already answering that call. Across the continent, more women are founding crypto startups, building portfolios and stepping into leadership roles across the industry. This shift is reshaping who gets to lead Africa's next financial chapter.

"Financial freedom is central to women's empowerment and crypto gives women a direct route to it," said Samantha Fuller, Head of Communications Binance Africa. "True empowerment starts when women have real control over their financial futures, and that is the future we want to help build."

Turning that vision into action starts with the basics. Here are 10 tips to help women start their crypto journey:

Start with education. Knowledge is the first form of independence. Binance Academy breaks blockchain and crypto trading down into plain language, free of charge. Only invest what you can afford to lose. Confidence is built through experience, not risk. Treat early investments as a way to learn how markets move, not a shortcut to overnight wealth. Choose a centralised exchange. Protecting yourself is part of taking control. Look for exchanges that prioritise compliance, transparency and user protection. Enable two factor authentication. Security is a form of self reliance. A strong password alone is not enough, 2FA adds a critical layer of protection. Diversify rather than chase the hype. Spreading investments across different assets reduces risk. Learn to spot scams early. Protecting your money is protecting your independence. If an offer promises high returns or pressures you to act immediately, treat it as a warning sign, not an opportunity. Think long term. Look for a platform that supports you at every stage, from your first trade to managing savings, rewards and payments in one place. Binance Card lets you spend directly from your crypto, from your rent to groceries while your long term holdings keep growing. Choose tools that grow with you. Financial freedom means being able to use what you build, not just watch it grow. Tools like Binance Earn lets idle crypto grow continuously through savings and rewards, even when you are not actively trading. Join a community of women in crypto. Peer support builds confidence faster than going it alone. Local meetups and online forums make the space feel less intimidating. Use your voice and your seat at the table. Whether investing, building or leading, women belong in every part of the crypto industry, not just as participants but as decision makers.

"Every woman who takes her first step into crypto is part of a bigger story in which women across Africa build wealth and shape brighter futures," said Fuller.

Binance is committed to expanding education initiatives across the continent, including localised content, community events and partnerships that close the digital skills gap for women. DM

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: Binance.



