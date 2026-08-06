‘We stay in shit’ — Soweto awash in raw sewage as ageing system crumbles

Raw sewage is choking Soweto. During a four-week investigation into the township's failing infrastructure, Daily Maverick documented human waste spewing from at least 25 manholes — contaminating communities from Mofolo to Chiawelo.

“We stay in shit, we smell shit, and our children are playing in shit. What is human about us when we are subjected to such disgust by the people we vote for? This is an indictment on the conscience of these uncaring officials who only care about themselves,” said Senaoane resident, Thenjiwe Ngcobo (37). “They must be voted out this time.”

Johannesburg Water, the entity charged with maintaining the sewerage system, said the city’s population had increased substantially over the years, while the sewerage infrastructure hadn’t kept pace. It also blamed the widespread blockages on vandalism and residents flushing inappropriate objects down toilets.

Sewage flows from a manhole onto the busy Chris Hani Road in Chiawelo, Soweto. (Photo: Bheki Simelane)

The situation has left residents feeling helpless. Rachel Maswangani (68), from Diepkloof Zone 2, said, “What is more painful is that for two years we couldn’t walk around freely because they dug the area and said they were installing bigger new pipes, but the sewage is still spilling over two years later. It is reported daily, and when they do come to fix it, it erupts again a day or two later and starts spilling over.”

Maswanganyi’s companion, who didn’t give her name, said, “These sewer rivers spilling all over are affecting our lives. It’s a very painful situation.”

Temporary fixes

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said maintenance teams sweep and clean the sewerage network to reduce blockages, but Soweto residents say the fixes are temporary.

On Monday, 27 July, a high-pressure jet truck unblocked three manholes along a 200m stretch in Diepkloof, temporarily clearing the foul streams coursing through the neighbourhood. By Tuesday, 4 August, all three were overflowing again — worse than before — leaving residents convinced the brief fix was merely performative.

A sewage spillage in Chiawelo, Soweto, near the Midway Station. The area was recently drained, but is quickly filling up with sewage again. (Photo: Bheki Simelane)

In Chiawelo, five manholes were overflowing, sending a surge of raw sewage spilling onto the busy Chris Hani Road and forcing motorists into a foul standoff with the sludge. Nearby, sewage from another manhole flowed all the way to the railway tracks near Midway Station.

“Everything is collapsing,” said 69‑year‑old Chiawelo resident Justice Vukeya. “I can’t recall a single walk past this park without one of these two manholes spilling over. When one rests, the other erupts.”

An overflowing sewage manhole in Diepkloof, Soweto. (Photo: Bheki Simelane)

In Meadowlands, several manholes were overflowing. Philip Magazi (71), of Zone 5, said the community reports the spillages, but Joburg Water either takes too long to respond or doesn’t respond at all.

“If they do respond to the blockage and fix it, it erupts again the following day,” said Magazi.

In Pimville, zones 2 and 3 looked clean. But residents told a different story.

“Go to the next street, ask Oupa to show you the manholes that we are always complaining about on our local WhatsApp group. It’s bad,” said an elderly woman from Zone 2, who requested anonymity.

In Dobsonville, sewage gushes from a manhole near the Forte Secondary School gates and flows down the street towards the Dobsonville Mall. Detouring around rivers of waste has become a grim routine, forcing commuters and schoolchildren alike onto unpleasant alternate routes.

Population growth, infrastructure stagnation

Joburg Water’s Shabalala said, “Sewage spillages, like other service delivery issues such as pipe bursts, have increased over the years due to the population growth.

“The population in the City of Johannesburg has increased significantly and the current sewer network (which was built years ago to accommodate the population of that time) is unable to carry the volume of sewerage.

“However, Johannesburg Water addresses sewer challenges through infrastructure planning and renewal led by the Planning Department, which monitors system conditions and plans replacements or upgrades accordingly.

“However, we have also seen significant customer misuse, with foreign objects found in the system; to address this, Johannesburg Water runs public awareness programmes. In addition, gulley inspectors check and act on illegal stormwater connections that overload sewers.”

Joburg Water warned residents against flushing items such as “wipes, sanitary products, toys or other solid materials” to avoid blockages.

“This is why it is crucial for customers to adhere to by-laws by not misusing the sewage system, and refrain from disposing of inappropriate and foreign materials.”

Environmental impact

The impact of the pollution on the Klipriver system is devastating, stretching far beyond the visible sludge along its banks.

“The huge foam in the river indicates that the level of E. coli in the river is very high,” said Daniel Masemola, director of water management and biodiversity in the City of Johannesburg, at an inspection of the river by Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister Jack Bloom.

A worker clears a blocked manhole in Soweto while speaking to Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Jack Bloom. (Photo: Bheki Simelane)

Masemola said sewage spills must be reported immediately and workers must attend to them within 24 hours. “The turnaround time is greatly concerning,” he said. “If the sewer is not reported on time, it continues to flow for some time and increases the levels of E. coli in the river system.

“The key thing is the drastic improvement of the infrastructure. The City and Johannesburg Water need to urgently invest in infrastructure. If not, the spillages will continue.

“Our results have confirmed that the spillages occur time and again. So, this means the infrastructure has become inadequate, mainly due to ageing. It needs to be expanded in order to end the sewer spillages and pollution of the Klip River system.”

Mark Potterton, the principal of Immaculata Secondary School in Diepkloof, said, “Sewage runs from manholes in parts of Diepkloof for days without anything being done about it. Often, children have to cross waterlogged areas covered by sewage, and this is not healthy. It smells bad, and this water does carry the risk of waterborne diseases.

“One of the worst things is to see the state of the rivers here. The water is greyish-green, and you can smell the stench. You can see solid waste floating down the river. There is very little biological life in the river itself.” DM