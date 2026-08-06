India’s Modi turns to Instagram to woo young voters after Gen Z protest



From clips showing the prime minister in a biker jacket and sunglasses against a rap soundtrack, to others that borrow the theme song from the sitcom Friends to signal his dependability, the messaging of Modi's party has pivoted towards the young.

A vertically shot clip posted on July 31 featuring Modi uttering a casual greeting, "Hi, friends" was the latest in his digital charm offensive that aims to win over 400 million Gen-Z voters ahead of general elections in 2029.

"They are platforms where you broadcast a well-rehearsed and disciplined political message to millions of followers in a top-down manner," said Delhi-based political columnist Asim Ali.

The pivot to youth-focused social media follows protests last month that led to the resignation of the education minister after tens of thousands of students and job seekers took to the streets.

The outcry was triggered by a leaked examination paper in a country where such tests are seen as opening the gates to professional careers and eventual financial security.

MINISTERS, GOVERNMENT DEPARTMENTS ISSUE CLIPS

Modi's videos have spurred cabinet ministers and government departments to issue a stream of short, lightly edited clips online over the past 10 days, with the foreign ministry becoming the latest on Thursday, saying it will take to Snapchat.

Since sweeping to power in 2014, Modi has been credited with transforming political communication in India, using digital platforms to build a direct connection with voters.

Analysts say his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party also developed a highly effective communications network across television news channels and social media platforms such as WhatsApp and X.

But platforms such as Instagram reward spontaneity, humour and authenticity over tightly scripted messaging, said Ali.

That is where the protesters scored, amplifying their message with Instagram reels and short videos that challenged Modi's carefully cultivated image of political invincibility and his government's command of the public narrative.

The BJP's earlier digital outreach felt too manicured to attract young audiences who preferred raw and unedited content instead, other analysts said.

"Content that feels too carefully curated, where the words are measured, the look is staid and the background feels staged, is less likely to be appealing," said Joyojeet Pal, a professor Michigan University's information school.

EYE ON 2029 GENERAL ELECTION

Experts say the BJP's renewed outreach reflects the growing political importance of younger voters.

More than half of India's population of 1.4 billion consists of those younger than 35, and Gen Z is expected to form one of the largest voting blocs by the time the general election is held in 2029, which could give Modi a fourth term in office.

Amit Malviya, the BJP's social media chief, declined to comment and queries sent to four national party spokespersons went unanswered.

The party is also stepping up efforts beyond social media, with plans for an address on Thursday to about 2,000 students in the financial capital of Mumbai by Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

That represents one of the parent group's biggest efforts to engage with the Gen-Z young.

At a cabinet meeting after the protests, Modi urged ministers to be more active on platforms popular with the young and make sure their videos appeared less polished.

"Earlier, there were a lot more static posts tailored to X or Facebook," said a member of the communications team of a BJP minister, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"But now the ask is for more reels, preferably with minimal editing, and some rawness."

POSTERS OF GEN-Z PLEDGES

Posters proclaiming, "I am Gen Z" have sprung up across Mumbai, bearing pledges attributed to Gen Z, from promises to respect the police, the army and Modi, as well as support students.

It is unclear if the strategy will succeed, however.

"The internet has its own language and culture," said author and podcaster Anurag Minus Verma.

"Serious political messaging, packaged as reels, can still be trolled. There will be more focus on Instagram, but it remains to be seen if Gen Z buys into that."

(Reporting by Tora Agarwala and Saurabh Sharma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)