Access to justice needs more than principle

Justice is often discussed as an ideal: a constitutional promise, a professional duty and a cornerstone of democracy. Yet justice is also profoundly practical. It depends on whether people can find assistance, enter a welcoming space and gain access to the legal support they need.

That is why the opening of North-West University’s new Law Clinic building matters. The significance lies not simply in the addition of another university facility, but in what the building is intended to make possible: expanded access to justice in the North West.

Buildings do not create justice on their own. But the right infrastructure can bring justice closer.

A dedicated Law Clinic gives physical form to an institutional commitment. It signals that access to legal support should not remain an abstract aspiration or a promise available only to those with the means to navigate complex systems. By creating a visible and purposeful point of access, NWU is helping to narrow the distance between the law as it exists and justice as people experience it.

This is precisely where a university should stand: at the meeting point between knowledge and public need.

Universities are rightly judged by the quality of their teaching and scholarship. Their responsibility, however, it does not end at the boundaries of the lecture hall. A university earns public trust when its expertise reaches beyond campus and contributes meaningfully to the society it serves.

The new Law Clinic building embodies that wider responsibility, namely to strengthen the conditions through which legal knowledge can serve people. Therefore, it provides for a more accessible platform through which the university’s legal expertise can contribute to justice in the province.

There is also a powerful educational principle at work here. Legal education should produce more than technical competence. It should cultivate an understanding of the human consequences of law: the pressures faced by people seeking help, the barriers that can make legal processes feel inaccessible and the ethical responsibility carried by those entering the profession.

A Law Clinic connects academic preparation with that social reality. It places service, professional formation and public responsibility within the same institutional space. In doing so, it reinforces the idea that excellence in legal education is inseparable from a commitment to justice.

The opening should therefore be understood as more than a milestone for one academic discipline. It is a statement about the kind of university NWU seeks to be: relevant to its context, responsive to community needs and willing to invest in structures through which knowledge can create visible public value.

That investment matters particularly because access to justice cannot depend on good intentions alone. It requires capacity, continuity and places designed for the work. Infrastructure is not the whole answer, but it is part of the answer. It enables purpose to become practice.

The purpose is to bring legal knowledge and support closer to those who need them. The impact lies in strengthening the university’s ability to serve, educate and contribute to a more accessible justice system.

Justice may begin as a principle. Impact begins when that principle is given somewhere to work. DM



