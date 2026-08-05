World Dog Surfing Championships, and more from around the world

Bradley ‘Shortboard’ Cooper, Rippin’ Rosie and Charlie compete as the ‘dream team’ in the World Dog Surfing Championships on 1 August in Pacifica, California. (Photo: Heather Diehl / Getty Images) Rippin’ Rosie catches a wave in the World Dog Surfing Championships on 1 August in Pacifica, California. (Photo: Heather Diehl / Getty Images) Rusty slides down the face of a wave in the World Dog Surfing Championships. (Photo: Heather Diehl / Getty Images) Children play as Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupts on 4 August as seen from San Juan Alotenango. (Photo: Cristina Chiquin / Reuters) Smoke rises over Kyiv, Ukraine, during a Russian missile strike on 5 August. (Photo: Vladyslav Sodel / Reuters) Firefighters work at the site of a Russian missile strike in Ukraine’s Kyiv region on 5 August. (Photo: Anatolii Stepanov / Reuters) A teenager watches flames rise from a burning logistics warehouse following a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region on 5 August. Russia launched more than 20 ballistic missiles at the Ukrainian capital during the overnight attack, in which at least 14 people were killed and 27 injured. (Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov / Libkos / Getty Images) Smoke in the sky over Spokane, Washington on 3 August as the nearby Old Trails wildfire burns. (Photo: David Ryder / Reuters) The sun sets over Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border on 2 August. (Photo: Amir Cohen / Reuters) A drone view of a burnt house after a wildfire in Porto Germeno, Greece, on 5 August. (Photo: Fedja Grulovic / Reuters) An explosives expert in protective clothing examines a drone near a runway at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Germany, on 5 August. A DHL cargo aircraft hit an unknown object as it was climbing away from the airport overnight, prompting an unscheduled landing in Hanover. (Photo: Axel Schmidt / Reuters) A young dairy herd walks across a field of dry grass on 4 August in Ashford, UK. Eight areas across southern, central, and eastern England are verging on drought, following a period of prolonged dry weather. (Photo: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images) A swan looks for food among green algae in Isleworth, London, on 2 August. Britain's Environment Agency has declared seven areas of England to be in drought. (Photo: Toby Melville / Reuters) Tourists sit in the shade of a tree during a heatwave in Herceg Novi, Montenegro, on 4 August. (Photo: Stevo Vasiljevic / Reulters) Revellers dance in front of the main stage as DJ Carl Cox performs during the 2026 Wilderness Festival on 31 July in Charlbury, Oxfordshire. (Photo: Jim Dyson / Getty Images) A masked member of the Congolese group Fulu Miziki performs during Camp Bestival 2026 at Lulworth Castle in Wareham, England, on 31 July. (Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images) Fireworks next to the monument of the Salvador del Mundo (Saviour of the World) during the Fiestas Agostinas (August Festivals) on 1 August in San Salvador, El Salvador. Held annually from August 1 to August 6 in San Salvador, the festivals honour the country’s patron saint, El Salvador del Mundo. (Photo: Aphotografia / Getty Images) Irish dancer Carys Cassidy rehearses backstage on 2 August at the opening ceremony for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 (All-Ireland Music Festival) at the Belfast City Hall in Northern Ireland. (Photo: Charles McQuillan / Getty Images) From left: Mexx Meerdink of AZ Alkmaar, Ryan Flamingo of PSV and Joey Veerman of PSV during the Dutch Johan Cruijff Schaal match between PSV and AZ Alkmaar at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on 2 August. (Photo: Photo Prestige / Soccrates / Getty Images)



