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German police examine suspicious object at Leipzig airport

German police are investigating a suspicious object found near a runway at Leipzig/Halle Airport on Wednesday after an overnight security incident that temporarily disrupted operations.

Reuters
By Reuters
5 Aug
Antonov An-124 cargo planes operated by the Russian Volga-Dnepr Group remain grounded at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Germany, 12 May 2026. Three Antonov An-124 cargo planes operated by the Russian Volga-Dnepr Group have remained grounded at Leipzig/Halle Airport since February 2022 after EU airspace was closed to Russian aircraft following sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. EPA/FILIP SINGER Antonov An-124 cargo planes operated by the Russian Volga-Dnepr Group remain grounded at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Germany, 12 May 2026. Three Antonov An-124 cargo planes operated by the Russian Volga-Dnepr Group have remained grounded at Leipzig/Halle Airport since February 2022 after EU airspace was closed to Russian aircraft following sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. EPA/FILIP SINGER

The southern runway of the airport, which serves as a major hub for logistics group DHL, remained closed while specialists examined the object using explosives-disposal technology, a police spokesperson said.

Authorities were also investigating reports of an unidentified flying object potentially linked to the incident.

Several aircraft, including a passenger flight, were diverted overnight, but operations were back to normal in the morning, the spokesperson said.

German airports are on high alert after a series of unauthorized drone overflights at sites including military facilities, energy terminals, seaports and logistics companies.

Germany’s federal police have warned that the overflights could have been organised by Russian agents.

Russia has denied any involvement in the incidents.

(Reporting by Friederike Heine, editing by Thomas Seythal)

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