Favourite book. Of all time and recently?

Of all time: The Book Thief. I’ve read it several times. Recently I read Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin. It is witty and charming and the twist is completely unexpected and heartbreaking.

Favourite film?

Mamma Mia is by far my favourite of all time.

Favourite series. Of all time and recently?

I always find myself going back to Friends. And I don’t know if it counts, but I loved Chasing the Sun.

What is the most random thing you’ve ordered online?

I bought a mini dictionary on Checkers Sixty60.

What is the last thing on your phone that you took a screenshot of?

I took a screenshot of a list of South Africa’s medal winners at the 2026 Commonwealth Games at the time.

What app do you spend the most time on?

TikTok (hands covering eyes emoji).

What’s your favourite piece of trivia?

Hyenas are often stereotyped as scavengers when, in fact, the most well-known species, the spotted hyena, hunts for its food 60% to 90% of the time.

What’s the weirdest superstition you secretly believe in?

It’s not weird but I really believe knocking on wood prevents tempting fate.

If you could relive one specific experience, what would it be?

Seeing the northern lights for the first time.

Window seat or aisle seat?

Aisle seat. I need easy access to the bathroom.

If you could live as someone else for the day, who would it be and why?

I would actually love to live as a dog for a day. Endless scratches and naps whenever I please.

Career highlight?

This was during my internship with Daily Maverick, but going to the Cape Town Sevens and experiencing first-hand how a major sporting event is covered behind the scenes. I also met Siya Kolisi.

What are people always surprised to learn about you?

My age.

You’ve just been arrested. What crime were you likely to have committed?

Snoozing my alarm way too many times.

If you weren’t working in your current role, what industry would you be in?

The sporting industry, maybe as a travelling physio or biokineticist.

What is the most-worn item in your wardrobe?

I have these black cargo pants that I wear with everything. Sadly, I couldn’t get a duplicate. So I will be very sad when I have to retire them.

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

Don’t practise until you get it right, practise until you can’t get it wrong.

Name one person you admire?

My mother. She raised three girls alone and gave me every opportunity to get me where I am today.

What’s your current guilty pleasure?

Rewatching The Summer I Turned Pretty.

If you could travel anywhere tomorrow, where would you go?

Bali. I travelled there in 2023 and it was the most amazing trip.