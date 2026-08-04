The 2027 Cricket World Cup offers SA a chance to rebuild ties across Africa

The past few months have seen a sharp resurgence of xenophobic violence and anti-immigrant rhetoric across major urban hubs in South Africa. The tensions have drawn international criticism and strained diplomatic relations with neighbouring African nations.

Against that backdrop, Trevor Manuel, chairperson of the 2027 Cricket World Cup Local Organising Committee and former finance minister, said next year’s tournament carried significance beyond the boundary ropes.

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel is the chairperson of the Cricket World Cup’s local organising committee. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla / Gallo Images)

Zimbabwe, alongside Namibia, will co-host the tournament with SA. But the tournament arrives at a time when the country is increasingly viewed with anger and suspicion across Africa.

In recent months thousands of Zimbabweans and other Africa nationals have been forced to return home as protests against migrants escalated. Manuel confronted this reality during the official launch of the World Cup on 30 July, making the fight against xenophobia a central theme of his speech.

“Before a single delivery is bowled, before the first boundary echoes through the roaring stadium, we must pause,” said Manuel. “We must speak with one voice about who we are, not just as sports fans, but as human beings and, very importantly, as Africans.

“SA as a nation has a story with a complex history. We know the devastating cost of division, of drawing lines in the sand based on where someone was born, what language they speak or the colour of their skin. That is why it deeply pains us to address the ugly stains of xenophobia, which I frame Afrophobia, that our country has witnessed in recent times.

“Hatred, intolerance and violence directed against other people should have no place among us. I want to be unequivocal, and I hope that everybody supports this call against xenophobia and Afrophobia.”

The 2027 men’s Cricket World Cup marks the return of the men’s tournament to southern Africa for the first time in 24 years. SA, Zimbabwe and Kenya previously co-hosted the competition in 2003.

Australian captain Ricky Ponting celebrates with his teammates after they won the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. (Action Images / Jason O’Brien LivePic)

The World Cup will have 14 nations competing across 12 venues, the majority of them (eight venues) in SA. However, Manuel stressed that the World Cup “belongs to the entire region”.

“From this moment, let it be known clearly and with one voice that SA, Zimbabwe and Namibia stand together as proud hosts of the 2027 Cricket World Cup,” he said. “When we convene as representatives of the three countries, it’s not as guests in SA. I think it’s very important to confirm that we are doing this together because we believe in the shared journey that we must undertake together.”

Sport has long been a symbol of unity, and the challenge is to ensure these sentiments extend beyond speeches and ceremony. The 2027 Cricket World Cup could serve as a platform for rebuilding trust and provides the opportunity to demonstrate the ideals of Ubuntu beyond words.

“We have a motto on our coat of arms. It’s unbelievably powerful, it’s deeply rooted in the indigenous languages of this region. It says that we are united in our diversity. Our Constitution makes that pledge as well. And for those reasons, we must celebrate our togetherness as Africans,” said Manuel.

“When we see these acts on the streets of SA, it’s a betrayal of a hard-won democracy, a rejection of our Constitution and an insult to the very concept of Ubuntu – the belief that we are human through the humanity of others.” DM