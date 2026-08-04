World
Afghan child malnutrition surges as aid cuts force clinics to turn families away, WFP says
Child malnutrition in Afghanistan has reached critical levels and aid shortages are forcing health workers to turn away millions of children and mothers — six in seven of those in need — the U.N. World Food Programme said on Tuesday.
A United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force plane (not pictured) drops humanitarian aid over the northern Gaza Strip, 13 August 2025. Over 230 people, including more than 100 children, have died from malnutrition in Gaza since Israel blocked all supplies from entering the Strip in March 2025. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
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