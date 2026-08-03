Youth in Action Expo: Creating access, building futures

For many young South Africans, deciding what comes next is both exciting and uncertain. Whether it is choosing a field of study, finding funding, securing an internship, starting a business or entering the world of work, the choices can feel overwhelming. Opportunities exist, but they are often spread across different institutions, organisations and industries, making them difficult to find and even harder to navigate.

At the same time, the world of work is changing rapidly. New industries are emerging, technology is transforming the way we work and careers continue to evolve. Today’s young people are expected to make decisions in an environment that demands adaptability, lifelong learning and a clear understanding of where future opportunities lie. Access to the right information, guidance and connections has never been more important.

Now in its fourth year, the Youth in Action Expo was created to help bridge that gap. Hosted by the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the free two-day Expo brings together universities, TVET colleges, employers, government departments, entrepreneurship support organisations, NGOs and industry leaders in one place. Instead of navigating countless websites, career fairs and information sessions, young people aged 15 to 35 can engage directly with the organisations shaping South Africa’s future workforce.

Since launching in 2023 with approximately 1,500 attendees and 42 exhibitors, the Expo has grown into a significant youth development initiative, welcoming more than 14,000 attendees and 170 exhibitors in 2025. That growth reflects the increasing demand for a trusted platform that brings education, industry, government and community organisations together to make opportunities more visible, accessible and achievable.

Visitors can connect directly with education and training institutions, employers, government departments, entrepreneurship support organisations and industry bodies. They can explore bursaries and scholarships, internships and graduate programmes, career guidance, skills development initiatives and entrepreneurship support, all within a single environment designed to help them make informed decisions about their future.

The Expo also reflects the changing world of work. Interactive Speaker Corners will explore topics including sustainability, artificial intelligence, digital innovation, entrepreneurship and emerging careers, giving attendees practical insights into workplace trends and the skills shaping tomorrow’s economy.

The strength of the Youth in Action Expo lies in collaboration. Presented by the CTICC in partnership with Gift of the Givers, Independent Media, the Western Cape Government, the City of Cape Town, AV Network and Scan Display, the Expo demonstrates what can be achieved when organisations work towards a shared purpose. Together, these partners are helping connect young people with the knowledge, guidance and networks that can influence the direction of their future.

The true impact of the Expo is not measured only by the number of people who attend. It is measured by what happens afterwards. A student may discover a study pathway they had never considered. A graduate may connect with a future employer. An aspiring entrepreneur may find the support needed to turn an idea into a business. Every conversation has the potential to become the start of something bigger.

Creating access is about more than opening doors. It is about giving young people the confidence, knowledge and connections to walk through them. Creating access today is an investment in the workforce, innovators and leaders of tomorrow. As South Africa continues to invest in its next generation, initiatives like the Youth in Action Expo demonstrate what is possible when education, business, government and community organisations work together with a shared purpose: building futures.

Young people aged 15 to 35 are invited to attend the Youth in Action Expo at the CTICC on 5 and 6 August 2026, from 09:00 to 14:00. DM

Entry is free. To register and learn more about the Expo, visit CTICC.