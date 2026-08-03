Inspirational Deon Fourie urges Stormers teammates to reach Test-match intensity against All Blacks

There are few athletes, let alone rugby players, who know the rich value of patience and taking their chance when it comes. But Deon Fourie is one of that small group.

A man who had been playing professional rugby for 16 years before making his Test debut at the age of 35 in 2022, Fourie never gave up hope of being a Springbok.

His career story is no fairytale. It’s a chronicle of never letting his standards drop, and of extreme perseverance to reach the pinnacle of the game.

In 2023, he played 77 minutes of the World Cup final against the All Blacks, out of position at hooker. He did a fine job and was instrumental in the Springboks winning their fourth World Cup and their second in succession.

Then injury struck again, and he’s only played a handful of games since, and never been back in the Test arena. It’s a microcosm of his career, which would have derailed many lesser men. But Fourie is mentally tungsten-tough and will bring that energy and attitude to the Stormers’ clash with the All Blacks at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium on Friday, 7 August.

Even at the age of 39, he has not given up on donning the green and gold again, which is why he sees the clash as another chance to remind Bok coach Rassie Erasmus of his value.

Deon Fourie in action against the All Blacks during the 2023 World Cup final. (Photo: Steve Haag / Gallo Images)

It’s certainly a long shot that he will somehow claw his way back into the Test arena at this stage of his career, but you’d be a brave person to bet against him.

Test match focus

Fourie is back from another knee surgery, which kept him out of the game for 11 weeks. He will play a part for the Stormers in the All Blacks’ first match of their historic 2026 tour.

He expects his teammates to treat this like a Test match and seize an opportunity that may never come again — and he would know. Yet, Fourie remains realistic: he knows not every Stormers player will reach the international stage.

For many, this is the single opportunity of their career to face the All Blacks in a truly competitive match — their one real shot to measure themselves against a standard that is as close to Test rugby as it gets.

Asked whether his teammates would raise their game on Friday, Fourie replied, “I hope so. Look at who you’re playing against, and what this whole ‘greatest rivalry’ is about.

“The last time this union, this province, this club played against the All Blacks was 50 years ago [in 1976]. You’ll probably never get that opportunity in your lifetime again. Hopefully, everyone will raise their standards and appreciate the occasion and the responsibility they have.

“Probably 80-90% of these guys won’t have the opportunity again to play against the All Blacks or face the haka. That’s something every little boy, when you start playing rugby, and you watch the Springboks playing the All Blacks, wants. You want to stand in that line in front of them. I think for most of these guys, it’ll probably be the only one in their career.

“It’s going to be Test-match intensity, regardless. The one time I played against the All Blacks [the final of RWC 2023], the game went by so fast. I looked up, and there was only 20 or 10 minutes left.

“I didn’t even realise where I was on the field. It’s definitely going to be a good test; it’ll probably lift the [Stormers] players’ standards, and they’ll realise what it takes to be a Test player.”

No Bok influence

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani admitted that preparing the team to face the All Blacks at this time of the year was tricky.

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Some of the Stormers’ URC squad are still in what might be termed the “pre-season” phase of their preparation, while others have been campaigning in the Currie Cup.

Given how South African rugby straddles the northern and southern hemispheres at club and Test level, there is no empty, off-season window.

“It has been a bit challenging. Usually at this time of year the URC guys would still be in break mode, or just starting pre-season, but we’ve had to come back early to prepare for this,” said Hlungwani.

“But what really helps us is the guys who have game time with Currie Cup, and a few guys who had an extra week or two with the SA ‘A’ team, plus a few Junior Boks.

“So as tricky as it is, a few things have worked in our favour. We’ve managed to get everyone back early, we’ve been preparing for a couple of weeks, and we’re all excited for this game.

“As challenging as it is because of the time of year, we feel we’ve prepared well, and we’re ready to express ourselves come Friday night.”

When asked if the Springbok coaching staff had requested the Stormers to test specific areas of the All Blacks’ game, Hlungwani was unequivocal.

“The Boks management has been the same way they’ve always been. It’s like during the URC — they come in now and then to see what we’re doing. Sometimes [Springbok assistant coach] Felix Jones will pop in, watch training and check out our plans. But there has been nothing different to what we usually do, if that makes sense.”

Flyhalf sensation Yaqeen Ahmed, seen in action here for SA 'A', looks set to play against the All Blacks. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

A chance for Ahmed?

One area where the coach was a little more coy was whether Junior Springboks star flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed would start for the Stormers against the All Blacks.

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie stated last week that veteran flyhalf Beauden Barrett would be starting the opening game of the tour.

It would be a wonderful moment for Ahmed, a Wynberg Boys High alumnus, to directly come up against one of the All Blacks’ greatest-ever players in such a big contest.

All Black utility back Beauden Barrett will start at flyhalf against the Stormers. (Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters)

“He [Ahmed] is training with us, so obviously he’s available to play,” was all Hlungwani would say on the subject. Read into that what you will.

As for the rest, the Stormers will put out the strongest possible team they can, but they will be without prop Zach Porthen, flank Paul de Villiers, scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and utility back Damian Willemse, who are all in the Springbok squad. DM