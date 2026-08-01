Rassie’s front-row army can take the Boks’ battle forward

History will be made on 7 August when the All Blacks begin their eight-match tour to South Africa against the Stormers in Cape Town. The inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series includes four matches against the local franchises as well as four consecutive games against the Springboks – and over the next six weeks, the depth of both nations will be tested like never before.
All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has loaded his 44-man squad with versatile forwards with the potential to survive what should be a brutal physical contest. That he has picked 12 front-rankers – essentially four completely different combinations – suggests that the tourists are bracing for an almighty set-piece assault.
Meanwhile, the Boks have added another front-ranker – loosehead prop Ntuthuko Mchunu – to their squad as they prepare for the one-off against Argentina on 8 August and the four-Test series against New Zealand that follows.
Both teams are playing a high-tempo, high-scoring brand of rugby at present, but the upcoming scrum battle may shape the war for results. And given all we’ve seen in recent seasons in terms of development and performance, the Boks will go into this particular battle as favourites.
Forty-one different combos
Over the past three seasons, Rassie Erasmus has bolstered the nation’s front-row stocks with the aim of maintaining the team’s edge at the scrum. The ever-changing Bok pack has continued to force set-piece penalties against various opponents and laid the platform for an overall record of 29 wins and four losses in the current World Cup cycle.
Although these are eye-catching numbers and results, they don’t quite tell the story about the team’s evolution – especially over the past 18 months. Erasmus has selected 30 different front-row combinations in 20 matches since the start of the 2025 season – and only four have been used more than twice.
The Boks can’t take 30 combinations to the 2027 World Cup, of course, and if the final was played this weekend, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx and Ox Nché would surely pack down for the starting side, and Wilco Louw, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Gerhard Steenekamp would lead the Bomb Squad. And yet, it’s interesting to note how Johan Grobbelaar and Boan Venter have featured in some of the most used combinations over the past two seasons.
The World Cup final is 16 months away, but the Boks will face a unique challenge in the coming series when they play four gruelling Tests back to back. Given the quality of the All Blacks, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to suggest that all four contests will replicate the intensity of a World Cup final, or that both teams will need to be at their best to win.
A weapon to go the distance
Thanks to Erasmus’s long-term development strategy, the Boks are better equipped than the All Blacks to rotate a 44-man group across four matches without losing much in terms of intensity and potency.
Some may find this statement arrogant, but it is made with recent selections and results in mind. Erasmus used 50 players in 2024 and 2025, and has already used 67 in 2026. In spite of the continuous changes in personnel, the Boks have achieved an 87% success rate in Tests during this period.
The coach has picked various combinations across the starting XV and Bomb Squad, and not just in the front row. He has rotated the locks and loose forwards – who are vital to the team’s scrummaging success – but the Boks have maintained high levels of power and accuracy.
Last November, they produced one of the great scrummaging performances against Ireland in Dublin, forcing the hosts to concede a whopping seven penalties and two yellow cards. Prior to that, the Boks drew the Freedom Cup series in New Zealand and won the Rugby Championship.
War of attrition
Rennie faces a careful balancing act in the lead-up to the Test series. More than half of the All Blacks’ squad hasn’t played in South Africa in this World Cup cycle, and the coach may want to expose those players to local conditions sooner rather than later. At the same time, he may want to give his strongest combinations a decent run before the four-Test block starts on 22 August.
There are bound to be a few injury setbacks over the course of an eight-week tour, but Rennie will be hoping that leading front-rankers such as Tyrel Lomax (51 caps), Codie Taylor (109) and Ethan de Groot (43) remain fit.
The All Blacks have some quality in the second tier – hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho will be one to watch – but New Zealand’s third and fourth options don’t boast the same level of experience or achievement as the corresponding South African heavies, as Xavier Numia, George Bell, Ollie Norris and Siale Lauaki have fewer than five caps.
Rennie may need to manage the Lomax-Taylor-De Groot combination carefully across the four Tests to ensure they don’t succumb to fatigue and ultimately a drop in performance.
Erasmus, of course, has been managing his combinations in this manner for the better part of a decade, and has been developing this particular group of players for a multi-game challenge for three seasons. He used 37 players on the five-match tour to Europe last November, and more recently, juggled his resources across the consecutive Tests against England, Scotland and Wales, by the end of which the Boks had extended their winning streak to 11 Tests.
With regard to the front-row group, the Boks possess a healthy blend of youth and experience, as well as several players who can contribute in more than one position.
They’re likely to suffer a few injury setbacks in a series of this nature, but as Venter showed against Ireland last year, the Boks’ third-choice option is more than capable of contributing towards a game-shaping scrummaging performance.
And by the end of a taxing tour – which includes a long-haul flight to Baltimore, US, for the fourth and final fixture – these third- and fourth-choice players may hold the fate of the series in their hands. DM
This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R35.
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