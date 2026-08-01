Motor companies in Africa gear up to exploit its abundant sunshine

African manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs) are beginning to redesign their vehicles so that sunlight becomes a complementary onboard energy source rather than simply an external source of electricity.

The shift comes as engineers explore vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (PV) – solar panels embedded into vehicles’ roofs and bodywork – as a practical way to supplement batteries, particularly in regions with abundant sunshine where charging infrastructure is still being developed.

“There is a need for a vehicle with zero emissions,” says Boubaker Siala, founder and CEO of Tunisia’s Bako Motors. He says the company’s solar-assisted EVs respond to the growing demand for cleaner transport while creating new commercial opportunities as environmental, social and governance priorities become increasingly important for businesses and fleet operators.

Although Africa accounts for less than 2% of global installed solar generation capacity, it holds an estimated 40% of the world’s ­theoretical solar energy potential. According to the World Bank’s Global Solar Atlas, Africa records the world’s highest average long-term PV yield at 4.51 kWh/kWp (kilowatt peak) per day.

It is the only continent whose average exceeds the benchmark for “excellent” solar conditions. More than 85% of Africa receives annual solar irradiation above 2,000kWh per square metre, allowing relatively small rooftop solar arrays to generate meaningful amounts of electricity.

A study led by researchers from ETH Zurich and the Paul Scherrer Institute found that EVs supported by dedicated off-grid solar charging systems could become economically competitive in much of Africa before 2040. Having analysed more than 2,000 locations in 52 African countries, the researchers concluded that compact solar installations could reliably support a small EV travelling about 50km a day, suggesting Africa’s solar resource could become a competitive advantage for electric mobility.

The findings come as improvements in lightweight PV cells, battery technology and power electronics make vehicle-integrated solar increasingly practical for extending driving range and powering auxiliary systems, even though rooftop panels remain too small to replace plug-in charging altogether.

Pros and cons

Yet engineers remain divided over how far the technology can go. “I’m afraid it’s not really headed towards mass adoption,” says Tom Courtright, an independent e-mobility consultant who has tracked Africa’s electric mobility sector for years. “It’s just generally not really worth the cost, doesn’t give that much power being that small and creates its own problems.”

The scepticism reflects a broader engineering debate around vehicle-integrated PV. Because a car roof offers relatively little surface area for solar cells, integrated panels generate only modest amounts of electricity compared with standalone solar installations. In practice, the technology is generally viewed as a way to supplement batteries, power auxiliary systems and provide incremental range gains rather than replace plug-in charging altogether.

Among Africa’s early commercial adopters is Bako Motors, which has developed EVs that integrate rooftop solar panels to supplement lithium iron phosphate batteries. Its compact Bako Bee, designed for urban mobility, delivers a range of between 70km and 120km while using onboard solar energy to minimise charging top-ups.

“About 50% of our business activities are dedicated to exporting to Europe and the rest is local to the Tunisian market,” says Siala.

The company recently completed its maiden export delivery of the Bee to Italy, marking one of the first commercial deployments of a solar-assisted, African-designed EV in Europe.

Bako is also expanding the concept to commercial logistics through the B-Van, a last-mile delivery vehicle offering up to 300km of range, 1,320 litres of cargo capacity and a 400kg payload. Its integrated solar roof supplies supplementary energy that helps reduce charging frequency while powering onboard systems such as refrigeration, lighting and air conditioning.

Bako is scaling production through a new factory in Kalâat el-Andalous targeting 8,000 vehicles annually. About 80% are destined for export markets including Italy, Germany and France.

The company also operates a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia that serves markets in the Gulf, reflecting the growing international interest in its solar-assisted vehicle strategy.

Everyone to the party

The trend is also attracting international manufacturers looking at African markets. Chinese manufacturer Solarky Mobility Technologies is preparing to enter South Africa with its sunV, which it describes as the world’s first mass-produced solar-assisted EV.

Already operating in Tanzania, Thailand and Indonesia, the company has equipped the compact four-seater with a 10.2kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and an extendable rooftop PV system that expands from 1.6m² to 3.2m². According to Solarky, the solar array can generate enough electricity under favourable sunlight to add up to 50km of driving per day, reducing reliance on plug-in charging for urban commuters.

Africa’s experiments extend well beyond commercial start-ups. Uganda’s Kiira Motors, which grew out of engineering research done at Makerere University in Kampala, equipped its Kayoola Solar Bus with roof-mounted solar panels that continuously recharge onboard battery banks and extend operating range.

In Kenya, Solar-e-Cycles integrated a 300W PV roof into its Uhuru electric tricycle to supplement battery power. It supports other productive uses including off-grid refrigeration and household electricity.

South African universities are also helping to advance the technology. Tshwane University of Technology’s SunChaser Solar Car Project has become one of Africa’s leading university-led solar mobility programmes, using student-designed vehicles as platforms for research into lightweight engineering, energy management systems and ­vehicle- integrated PV.

The project gained international recognition in September 2025 when it won the International Council of Academies of Engineering and Technological Sciences’ Communication Prize.

“SunChaser is a story of resilience, innovation and engineering excellence,” said Professor Ben van Wyk, the university’s deputy vice-chancellor for teaching, learning and technology. “It is a call to the next generation to push boundaries, embrace sustainable technology and reimagine the future of mobility.”

Although still niche, these initiatives reflect a growing engineering philosophy in which solar panels complement, rather than replace, rechargeable batteries.

At the charging station

Vehicle design is only one side of the solar transition. In East Africa, charging infrastructure is also beginning to incorporate solar generation.

Burundi recently commissioned one of the region’s first fully solar-powered EV charging stations through a partnership involving Growth Energy, GEM e-Mobility and the Solio Group, demonstrating how renewable electricity generation and transport infrastructure are beginning to evolve alongside advances in vehicle engineering.

The movement mirrors a broader global shift. In the US, Aptera Motors is developing an ultra-lightweight three-wheeled EV fitted with about 700W of integrated solar cells, which the company says can harvest up to 64km of off-grid driving range per day under favourable conditions.

Germany’s Sono Motors has pivoted from building passenger cars to supplying solar retrofit kits for municipal buses, refrigerated trailers and delivery vans, enabling rooftop solar panels to feed electricity directly into high-voltage traction batteries.

In the Netherlands, Lightyear has shifted from developing premium solar cars to supplying high-efficiency integrated PV systems to automotive manufacturers, reflecting the growing industry interest in solar-assisted vehicle technology.

Africa’s emerging experiments therefore form part of a wider engineering direction, but one shaped by the continent’s combination of abundant sunshine, growing transport demand and charging networks that are still developing.

According to a 2025 analysis by the Energy for Growth Hub, Africa’s vehicle fleet could double by 2050, with motorisation rising from 73 to 150 vehicles per 1,000 people as incomes grow and urbanisation accelerates. DM

First published by the Bird Story Agency.

This story appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R35.













