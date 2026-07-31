Fifa president of 10 years Gianni Infantino has long been accused of operating unilaterally when making decisions regarding the most popular sport in the world – soccer. His Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal may just cost him what looked like a guaranteed re-election at next year’s elective congress in Morocco.

Under the proposed Infantino innovation, external investors would have a 20% stake in FFE, a subsidiary of Fifa. “No harm done,” say Fifa and Infantino, as the federation would retain its independence in spite of the return on investment demands that would inevitably arise.

Global pushback

However, a number of soccer stakeholders have hit back at Infantino for trying to sell soccer to the highest bidders through the FFE idea. Leading the line with regards to those rebuttals is European soccer’s governing body, Uefa. After an emergency meeting held on Thursday, 30 July, Uefa said it would boycott Fifa events (including the men’s World Cup) if the Fifa Forward Enterprise was implemented.

If Uefa upholds its boycott, countries such as England and France would not participate in Fifa tournaments. (Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

“We unanimously and unequivocally reject Fifa’s proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other Fifa competitions to private investors,” said Uefa.

“The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football’s greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale,” the confederation said.

“It is both irresponsible and indefensible that a proposal of such significance for football was conceived in secret and brought to the brink of approval without any meaningful consultation with those entrusted with stewarding the game. This is not merely a profound failure of leadership, but an abdication of Fifa’s duty as the custodian of world football,” Uefa continued.

“National associations around the world are now presented with an ultimatum: accept the irreversible capture of football’s greatest competitions, or bear the consequences. This is not a ‘democratic decision’, but governance by intimidation – an act of coercion unworthy of an institution entrusted with the stewardship of the global game. But our opposition goes far beyond process,” the European governing body stated.

“The moment external investors acquire ownership interests in Fifa competitions, football changes forever. Commercial return becomes a permanent obligation. Investor expectations become a daily pressure. From that moment onwards, every decision on the international calendar, every decision on competition formats and every decision shaping the future of football is no longer driven by what best serves the game, but by what best serves shareholders,” it added.

“This model has no place in world football. Football’s future cannot be dictated by the expectations of those whose first duty is to maximise financial return. Nor can the interests of national associations, leagues, clubs, players and supporters become subordinate to investor returns. Football cannot mortgage its future for financial gain.”

Uefa president Aleksander Čeferin. (Photo: Grzegorz Wajda / Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images)

The European national associations were not the only bodies to shoot down the idea. Concacaf, which oversees soccer in North and Central America, also shared its disdain at the proposal. They had their own meeting and shared their position on the back of that.

“During the meeting, the membership expressed deep concerns about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal, the artificially short deadline imposed, and the absence of any review or approval by the relevant Fifa governance bodies,” said Concacaf.

“In addition, the need for private equity investment to fund new and existing Fifa Forward programmes following the most profitable Fifa World Cup in history was questioned. The discussion reinforced the need for greater transparency and proper governance,” the confederation stated.

Infantino unilateral

Throughout Infantino’s tenure, one major stakeholder has always called out Infantino for operating with consulting soccer’s other relevant authorities – Fifpro. The global players’ union heavily criticised Infantino and Fifa for the inception of the expanded Club World Cup, saying there had not been any adequate consultation.

“Fifpro therefore expects proposals of this significance to be discussed openly and transparently, with the meaningful involvement of player representatives and the other relevant stakeholders. As reactions across the football community grow, Fifa carries a particular responsibility to unite the football industry rather than divide it. Decisions of this importance should be shaped through a genuine and inclusive process, not through ultimatums,” Fifpro stated.

“Fifpro, together with its members and regional divisions, will continue to follow this matter closely and expects to be properly informed and involved. We remain committed to protecting players’ interests and to working constructively with all stakeholders towards a sustainable and well-governed future for professional football,” the union added.

In wake of the wide criticism Fifa Forward Enterprise has received, Fifa released another statement in which it said: “⁠Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports. We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each member association has the ability to express its vote based on facts.”

Gianni Infantino, president of Fifa. (Photo: Richard Sellers / Sportsphoto/ Allstar via Getty Images)

This media release came on the back of Infantino releasing a monologue in which he tried to explain FFE, despite The Times reporting that Infantino had sent an ultimatum to member associations to accept the deal by 19 September, in order to receive double the $20-million per cycle that has been proposed under FFE.

“The Fifa Forward Enterprise, or FFE, is actually a proposal, an offer. It’s part of a democratic process – a consultation process – and, above all, it is an opportunity but not an obligation,” Infantino said in the video.

“It is a golden opportunity to turbocharge the development of the game globally. But again, it is just an offer, not an obligation,” Infantino stated. “Capturing that value requires additional expertise, additional insight, distinct from governing and developing the sport.

“It would simply commercialise and organise all Fifa-owned competitions along with sponsorship, broadcast, licensing and new ventures for the benefit of Fifa’s 211 member associations,” he said.

Concacaf president Victor Montagliani alongside CAF boss Patrice Motsepe. (Photo: Omar Vega / Getty Images)

CAF stance

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said it would assess the merits of the proposition during a meeting to be held next week.

“CAF encourages its member associations to examine the Fifa Forward Enterprise proposal and participate in the consultation process in accordance with CAF and Fifa’s regulations and established procedures,” the federation stated.

“CAF is committed to continue consulting and working together with its member associations, Fifa, other football confederations and stakeholders in support of increasing financial and other resources for the development and growth of football in Africa and worldwide.”

Despite Fifa and Infantino trying to double down on their stance regarding FFE, the general global pushback has put immense pressure on them to abandon the plan – or risk dividing soccer all around the world. DM