Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 34

By Tim Kelly and Satoshi Sugiyama

A further six people have been seriously injured by the earthquake that struck late on Tuesday, leading to buildings collapsing, roads rupturing and supply chains getting snarled.

Nearly half of those killed were caught up in two major incidents: Nippon Paper Industries’ 3863.T paper mill, which suffered major structural damage, and Aeon’s 8267.Tshopping mall, where a possible gas explosion occurred.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly in Kumamoto and Satoshi Sugiyama in Tokyo; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)