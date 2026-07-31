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Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 34

KUMAMOTO, Japan, July 31 (Reuters) - The death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit southwestern Japan earlier this week rose to 34 on Friday from 25 previously, the Kumamoto prefecture government said in a statement.

Reuters
By Reuters
31 Jul
Photo Essay-InPictures26 A drone view shows a damaged bridge after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan's southern Kumamoto Prefecture, in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, July 29, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato)

By Tim Kelly and Satoshi Sugiyama

A further six people have been seriously injured by the earthquake that struck late on Tuesday, leading to buildings collapsing, roads rupturing and supply chains getting snarled.

Nearly half of those killed were caught up in two major incidents: Nippon Paper Industries’ 3863.T paper mill, which suffered major structural damage, and Aeon’s 8267.Tshopping mall, where a possible gas explosion occurred.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly in Kumamoto and Satoshi Sugiyama in Tokyo; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

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