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Turkey detains another opposition mayor among dozens of suspects in crackdown

Turkish police detained the opposition mayor of Ankara’s Etimesgut district and 51 other suspects on Thursday in a graft investigation, the Interior Ministry said.

Reuters
By Reuters
30 Jul
Supporters of jailed and suspended Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and Turkish gendarmes face off during a protest outside the courthouse of the Marmara Prison Complex, formerly Silivri Prison, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey, 15 January 2026. Imamoglu, who has been held at the Marmara Prison since March 2025 following his detention on corruption charges, has filed a lawsuit to reverse Istanbul University's decision to annul his degree. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN Supporters of jailed and suspended Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and Turkish gendarmes face off during a protest outside the courthouse of the Marmara Prison Complex, formerly Silivri Prison, on the outskirts of Istanbul, Turkey, 15 January 2026. Imamoglu, who has been held at the Marmara Prison since March 2025 following his detention on corruption charges, has filed a lawsuit to reverse Istanbul University's decision to annul his degree. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Mayor Erdal Besikcioglu was among 37 municipality employees detained after police raided the municipality in western Ankara. Detention warrants were issued for a total 55 suspects, including 18 company officials, the ministry said. Three suspects were still being sought.

It was the latest step in an unprecedented legal crackdown on municipalities run by the main opposition to President Tayyip Erdogan.

The ministry said the investigation encompasses charges including membership of a criminal organisation, embezzlement, bribery, extortion, fraud in public procurement and misuse of office.

On Wednesday, police detained the opposition mayor of Istanbul district Uskudar, along with five others, over alleged irregularities in building and occupancy permits.

The opposition has rejected a wave of accusations since 2024 and says the investigations are politically motivated. The government says the judiciary is independent.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

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