Turkey detains another opposition mayor among dozens of suspects in crackdown

Mayor Erdal Besikcioglu was among 37 municipality employees detained after police raided the municipality in western Ankara. Detention warrants were issued for a total 55 suspects, including 18 company officials, the ministry said. Three suspects were still being sought.

It was the latest step in an unprecedented legal crackdown on municipalities run by the main opposition to President Tayyip Erdogan.

The ministry said the investigation encompasses charges including membership of a criminal organisation, embezzlement, bribery, extortion, fraud in public procurement and misuse of office.

On Wednesday, police detained the opposition mayor of Istanbul district Uskudar, along with five others, over alleged irregularities in building and occupancy permits.

The opposition has rejected a wave of accusations since 2024 and says the investigations are politically motivated. The government says the judiciary is independent.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)