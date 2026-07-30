Snow warning downgraded for KZN, EC and Free State, but icy conditions persist

For the past two days the Eastern Cape, parts of KwaZulu-Natal and areas between the Free State and South Africa’s border with Lesotho have been blanketed with snow.

Sani Mountain Escape woke up to snow. (Photo: Sani Mountain Escape)

While the South African Weather Service previously issued Orange Level 5 and Yellow Level 2 warnings for disruptive snow, the national weather body has since downgraded those, because no more snow, which was caused by a cut-off low system, is expected to fall over the mountains or any mountain passes.

However, SAWS meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela told Daily Maverick that motorists should brace for icy road conditions.

Snowfall in Barkly East. (Photo: Facebook)

“In the days that to come, cold conditions will persist, but we’re not expecting accumulation of snow, at least for the remainder of the week. However, motorists should be aware of icy conditions on roads, especially around Matatiele (Free State), Sani Pass (KZN), Barkly Pass (Eastern Cape) and areas over the southwestern parts of KZN into the Underberg area,” Thobela said.

As the snow and ice melted over the next day or two, road conditions should improve.

Thobela said snowy conditions are not out of the ordinary.

The Qacha’s Nek Port of Entry remains temporarily closed after South African Border Management Authority officials, in consultation with Lesotho authorities, suspended operations on Wednesday due to snowfall. (Photo: Facebook)

“Most of the snow that we get is generally in August, but it’s really typical to get it around this time of year. The temperatures may be above normal, but we are still in winter,” he said.

KZN sends graders to clear R617

KwaZulu-Natal’s transport department has deployed graders on the R617 road between Underberg and Swartberg to clear the snow before it exceeds 30cm.

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department has confirmed snowfall on the R617 between Underberg and Swartberg in the southern part of the province. (Photo: KZN Transport)

Even though the disruptive snow warning has been downgraded, the department said that the graders were deployed to prevent a recurrence of the snowfall in September 2024, during which more than 1,800 vehicles were trapped near Van Reenen’s Pass.

While traffic officials have been dispatched to monitor road conditions under the province’s Snow Response Plan, the department has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution in areas affected by snowfall.

Qacha’s New Port of Entry temporarily closed

In the Free State, operations at the Qacha’s Nek Port of Entry in Matatiele have been temporarily suspended by the Border Management Authority (BMA).

The Qacha’s Nek Port of Entry remains temporarily closed. (Photo: Facebook)

BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said the border authority made the decision in the interests of travellers, BMA staff and the entire border management community, since the snowfall resulted in unsafe weather conditions.

Travellers and commercial operators have been advised to either postpone travel or use the Telle Bridge Port of Entry, about 190km away in Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape. DM