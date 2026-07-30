New Atlantis aerodrome offers a home for aviation displaced by Cape Winelands closure

Atlantic Aerodrome, near the N7 turn-off to Atlantis, is aimed at general aviation operators, turboprop aircraft, light jets, charter companies, flight schools and aircraft maintenance businesses. It is also being positioned to absorb some of the pressure expected when Cape Winelands International Airport is redeveloped.

Founder Rihan Kleyn told Daily Maverick that the project began as a far smaller plan to find a new home for the two aircraft he and his business partner, Shane Harrison, keep at Cape Winelands Airport.

The plan expanded after Kleyn learnt that the existing Cape Winelands airfield would have to close temporarily during its conversion into a commercial airport. He said about 37 aircraft were based there, alongside four flight schools, charter businesses and an aircraft maintenance organisation.

“These aren’t just recreational users. These are businesses,” he said. Operators need hangars, reliable internet and secure tenure to justify further investment in their businesses.

Hangars, tarmac rendering. (Image: Supplied / Atlantic Aerodrome)

As Daily Maverick reported in February, the planned R8-billion Cape Winelands Airport near Durbanville is intended to become Cape Town’s second commercial airport. At the time, the development had received environmental authorisation, but still faced appeals before construction could begin.

Atlantic will serve a different part of the aviation market, providing a dedicated base for smaller aircraft and related businesses. Kleyn said the shortage of hangar space at Stellenbosch, Morningstar and other airfields meant some owners had to look as far away as Saldanha or use facilities that did not meet the needs of commercial operators.

The site is within the City of Cape Town’s municipal boundary, alongside the Swartland, and is marketed as about 40 minutes from central Cape Town. It lies in the FAD200 general flying area, allowing flight students to begin training soon after take-off instead of flying for up to 20 or 25 minutes to reach the training zone.

The first phase will have an 884m grooved asphalt runway with LED lighting, hangars, refuelling, ground handling, maintenance support, guest accommodation and a clubhouse. A later phase is expected to extend the runway to 1,524m.

Flight school rendering. (Image: Supplied / Atlantic Aerodrome)

Hangars will range from 225m² for individual owners to 1,800m² for larger operators and flight schools. Owners will be able to lease an entire hangar or use shared fixed-base operator hangarage. Kleyn said the shared option could cost about 30% of a private hangar while giving owners access to cleaning, refuelling and aircraft preparation before a flight.

Cape Town Flight Training Centre has signed up to move to Atlantic. Kleyn plans to limit the aerodrome to two fixed-wing flight schools to prevent the congestion at busier airfields, with helicopter training operating separately. Charter operators, recreational pilots and businesses using turboprops or light jets are also being targeted.

The developers also want the aerodrome to become a public destination. Plans include a 1,200m², two-level clubhouse with restaurants, bars, pilot facilities, event space and a children’s play area. Kleyn said live music, aviation events and an annual air show were being considered.

Arrival clubhouse frontage rendering. (Image: Supplied / Atlantic Aerodrome)

The September opening remains subject to the final regulatory process. Kleyn said the National Airspace Committee supported the proposal after a meeting on 20 May, and that letters of support had been obtained from neighbouring aviation stakeholders. At the time of the interview, however, the final aerodrome licence from the South African Civil Aviation Authority was still awaited.

Future phases may add helicopter facilities, more hangars and further infrastructure, depending on tenant demand.

“We’re creating a dedicated home for general aviation in the Western Cape,” Kleyn said. DM