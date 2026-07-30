In uncertain markets, discipline matters more than prediction

In periods like this, investors naturally want certainty. They want to know where oil will settle, when central banks will cut, whether artificial intelligence is a durable investment theme or another market excess, and whether South African assets can finally convert attractive valuations into sustained returns. The honest answer is that no investment team can predict each of these variables with precision. What matters more is having a disciplined framework for navigating uncertainty.

A world supported by earnings, but vulnerable to disappointment

Global markets have been resilient, supported by strong corporate earnings and powerful structural themes such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, semiconductors and data-centre investment. These themes are real, and in many cases they are backed by companies with strong balance sheets, high margins and significant cash generation.

But resilience should not be confused with cheapness. Parts of the global equity market, particularly in the United States, are priced for continued earnings delivery. When valuations are elevated, the margin for error narrows. Markets do not need a dramatic collapse in the artificial intelligence theme to become more volatile; they simply need earnings expectations, margins or capital expenditure assumptions to disappoint.

This is why valuation discipline remains essential. Structural growth can be a powerful source of long-term return, but price still matters. The best investment outcomes are seldom achieved by extrapolating the most recent winners indefinitely. They come from identifying durable businesses, understanding the assumptions already embedded in their share prices, and being willing to distinguish between genuine long-term opportunity and short-term market enthusiasm.

South Africa: value exists, but patience is required

South African assets present a different challenge. Local equities remain attractive on valuation grounds, especially among domestic banks, insurers, quality retailers and selected industrial companies. In many cases, share prices already reflect a great deal of scepticism about a growth recovery in the local economy. If inflation moderates, interest rates eventually move lower and confidence improves, there is scope for a meaningful rerating.

However, valuation alone is not a catalyst. South Africa still needs better growth, more reliable municipal delivery, improved policy execution and a sustained recovery in private-sector confidence and investment. The Government of National Unity has helped improve sentiment, and reduced load shedding has removed a major constraint, but the durability of reform and the country’s fiscal position remain central questions.

For investors, the implication is not to ignore South Africa, nor to be blindly optimistic. It is to be selective. The local market still contains businesses with strong franchises, resilient earnings and attractive valuations. But the recovery is unlikely to be linear. Investors must be prepared for periods where the macro noise overwhelms company fundamentals, even when the long-term investment case remains intact.

Risk is not only volatility

One of the more persistent mistakes in investing is to define risk purely as short-term volatility. Volatility is uncomfortable, but it is not always the same as permanent loss of capital. In fact, periods of volatility can create opportunity when prices move far away from fundamentals.

Real risk is more nuanced. It includes overpaying for growth, owning businesses with deteriorating competitive positions, being forced sellers at the wrong time, relying on a single macro outcome, or building portfolios that only work in one market regime. In the current environment, that last point is particularly important. Portfolios need to be able to participate in upside, but also withstand shocks from oil, interest rates, currencies, geopolitics or domestic politics.

This does not mean abandoning risk assets. It means being deliberate about the risks one is paid to take. Equity exposure can be appropriate where valuations and earnings prospects justify it. Bonds can still provide attractive real returns where yields compensate investors adequately. Gold and other diversifiers may have a role in certain environments, but they should not be treated as guaranteed protection. Hedging tools can help manage downside risk, but they come at a cost and should be used judiciously.

Diversification must go beyond labels

Diversification is often described in terms of asset classes: equities, bonds, cash, property and offshore exposure. That is useful, but incomplete. True diversification requires understanding the underlying drivers of return and risk. Two assets may look different on a factsheet but behave similarly when markets are stressed. Conversely, two companies in the same broad asset class may offer very different exposures to currency, rates, consumer demand, technology disruption or commodity prices.

For South African investors, this is particularly relevant. A resilient portfolio is not built simply by adding offshore exposure or increasing cash. It is built by combining different sources of return: domestic opportunities where valuations are compelling, global companies with durable competitive advantages, fixed income where yields are attractive, and selective real assets or commodities where the risk-reward is favourable.

The objective is not to own everything, but to own enough different return drivers so that the portfolio is not dependent on one narrow outcome. In a world where rate expectations can change quickly, oil prices can move sharply and political developments can shift sentiment overnight, this flexibility is valuable.

Conviction does not mean stubbornness

In uncertain markets, conviction is essential – but it must be earned. It should come from research, valuation work and a clear understanding of what could go wrong. It should not come from attachment to a past view.

The discipline to recycle capital is therefore important. When valuations become stretched, when the investment case weakens, or when better opportunities emerge, portfolios should adapt. This is especially true in a market like South Africa, where the opportunity set is narrower and company-specific execution matters enormously. Investors cannot rely only on a broad market rerating; they need to identify the businesses most likely to deliver earnings growth and shareholder returns, despite a constrained macro backdrop.

At the same time, investors must be careful not to confuse short-term share price weakness with a broken investment case. Some of the best long-term opportunities emerge when markets temporarily lose patience with fundamentally sound businesses. The challenge is to know the difference between noise and signal.

The next decade will reward selectivity

The coming decade is unlikely to reward passive optimism. The global economy is being reshaped by artificial intelligence, electrification, energy security, fiscal pressure, deglobalisation and changing inflation regimes. South Africa, meanwhile, has the potential to benefit from reform, improved electricity supply and logistics, attractive valuations and a more supportive interest-rate cycle, but only if execution improves.

This creates a market environment where broad labels are less useful than careful analysis. “Global equities” can mean expensive companies with heroic expectations, or high-quality compounders with durable cash flows. “South African equities” can mean businesses trapped in a weak economy, or underappreciated companies positioned to benefit from even modest improvements in confidence and growth. “Bonds” can mean attractive real yields, or exposure to fiscal risk that is not being properly priced.

The opportunity for investors is not to predict every macro variable correctly. It is to build portfolios that are valuation-aware, diversified by underlying risk, flexible enough to respond to changing conditions, and anchored in a long-term assessment of business quality and capital preservation.

Staying invested, but not complacent

The temptation in uncertain markets is to wait for clarity. But clarity often arrives only after prices have already moved. Investors who remain permanently on the sidelines risk missing the recovery; those who ignore risk entirely risk being exposed when conditions deteriorate.

The more balanced approach is to stay invested, but not complacent. That means recognising that value exists in South Africa, while acknowledging that patience is required. It means participating in global structural growth themes, while being alert to valuation risk. It means using diversification and risk management not as marketing slogans, but as practical tools for navigating an uncertain world.

At Laurium Capital, our view is cautiously constructive. We see opportunity, but not without risk. We believe investors should avoid binary thinking – local versus global, growth versus value, risk-on versus risk-off – and instead focus on the quality of the underlying assets, the price paid for them and the resilience of the portfolio as a whole.

In markets shaped by uncertainty, discipline is not a defensive posture. It is the foundation for capturing opportunity without losing sight of risk. DM

Author: Kim Zietsman, , Laurium Capital Head: SA Business Development and Marketing

For information on Laurium’s fund offering, please contact ir@lauriumcapital.com or visit www.lauriumcapital.com

Laurium Capital is an authorised financial services provider (FSP 34142).