South Africa’s quest for second Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title took a major blow when they were defeated 2-1 by Tanzania on Monday. Now Banyana Banyana are looking to shake off that shock opening-match loss of the 2026 edition by beating current Group B leaders Ivory Coast.

The two countries are in action on Friday, 31 July. The match begins at 7pm at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco. The South Africans know that they are under immense pressure, while the Ivorians (who beat Burkina Faso 4-1 in their opener), come into the clash with maximum confidence.

The Lady Elephants are playing in their first Wafcon tournament in 12 years. Before they pummelled Burkina Faso in their 2026 tournament opener, Ivory Coast had last featured at the premier competition of African women’s soccer in 2014. That year they beat Banyana Banyana 1-0 to claim the bronze medal.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will need her players to be more efficient in front of goal against Ivory Coast. (Photo: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images)

Having watched South Africa create numerous opportunities against Tanzania, but fail to take them, will bolster the Ivorians’ belief that they can pile more pressure on Banyana Banyana. Despite their disastrous start against the Twiga Stars, Desiree Ellis’ charges are confident they can bounce back.

Banyana players speak

“It was a tough pill to swallow [against Tanzania], because we didn’t start the tournament the way we wanted. But it’s a tournament [not a once-off match]. We need to focus on the next games. We can’t dwell on the past result,” said Banyana Banyana defender Karabo Dhlamini.

“The is pressure on us, because Ivory Coast won their game. So they have momentum and we still have to fix ourselves. So, the pressure is on us because we can’t drop any more points,” the versatile defensive player added.

“We know that it will not be an easy game against Ivory Coast. But we will try our best to make sure we win the Ivory Coast game. It won’t be easy because teams on the continent have improved, and we also need to improve.”

Karabo Dhlamini of South Africa in action during the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Group B match against Tanzania. (Photo: Zamani Makautsi / Gallo Images)

Dhlamini’s Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Isabella Ludwig echoed the sentiment of the pressure being on the South Africans. The 23-year-old made her Wafcon debut as a second-half substitute against Tanzania, and is hoping her country can attain the all-important win against the Elephants.

“There’s definitely pressure. It’s tough going into this game without the result we wanted against Tanzania. But it’s important that the team sticks together and we as players put our best foot forward to get the result that we need,” Ludwig said.

In her assessment of how exactly her team fell to defeat by Tanzania, Banyana Banyana coach Ellis identified the side’s profligacy in front of goal, as well as some defensive frailties. However, Ellis praised the team’s creative output.

Isabella Ludwig is one of the younger players in the Banyana Banyana setup. (Photo: Zamani Makautsi / Gallo Images)

Motlhalo the centurion

Banyana Banyana’s most creative outlet, midfield maestro Linda Motlhalo, earned her 100th cap. She joined 12 other players who have managed the feat, including retired veterans such as Janine van Wyk, Noko Matlou, Portia Modise, as well stars from the current team: Bambanani Mbane and captain Refiloe Jane.

Motlhalo says the team have enough experience to climb out of the deep hole they dug for themselves when they lost to Tanzania.

South African playmaker Linda Motlhalo is confident that Banyana Banyana can bounce back against Ivory Coast. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)

“We know what we are capable of, so we’ll just do the work when we get to the field,” Motlhalo said. “As players we understand that in football sometimes things don’t go our way. But the biggest thing is to dig deep because there are still some games to be played.”

It’s imperative that Banyana Banyana defeat Ivory Coast to keep their hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals in their hands. Anything other than that will have the South Africans in major trouble.

Efficiency in front of goal from players such as Hildah Magaia (centre) will be vital for a Banyana Banyana win. (Photo: Zamani Makautsi / Gallo Images)

If Banyana Banyana lose to the Elephants and Tanzania defeat Burkina Faso, South Africa’s 2026 Wafcon journey will be over. As will their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. Only the Wafcon semi-finalists automatically qualify for next year’s global spectacle.

The losing quarterfinalists have a second chance to try to qualify for the World Cup, via a lengthy playoff route. DM