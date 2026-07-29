Why your financial future depends on the decisions you make today

South Africans are navigating one of the most financially demanding environments in recent history. Rising inflation, escalating fuel prices and electricity costs, higher interest rates, rising medical aid contributions, high school fees, and the responsibility of supporting extended family members are placing significant pressure on even the healthiest salaries.

Many earn good incomes, yet financial security is not determined by what you earn, but by how intentionally you manage, protect and grow it.

Financial wellness is about striking a balance between enjoying life today and preparing for the opportunities and uncertainties of tomorrow.

Give every rand a purpose

Rather than saving whatever is left at month-end, automate your savings immediately after payday. Paying yourself first is one of the simplest habits that separates financially secure people from those who feel perpetually stretched. Build the habit of accumulating different types of financial assets, each suited to different market cycles.

Your monthly income should be structured to cover:

Essential living expenses: housing, education, transport, groceries, insurance and utilities.

Savings for emergencies.

Long-term investments and retirement.

Short- and medium-term goals, such as travel or buying a home.

Lifestyle spending for entertainment and leisure.

Build an emergency fund before you build wealth

Unexpected expenses are inevitable. The question isn’t if they will arise, but when, which is exactly why an easily accessible emergency fund matters.

Whether it’s a vehicle breakdown, a family emergency, temporary unemployment or unplanned medical costs, an emergency fund provides a financial safety net without forcing you to take on expensive debt. A good goal is to accumulate three to six months’ worth of essential expenses, held in an accessible savings account.

Most bank accounts now come with a linked savings account, making transfers simple. These usually offer interest rates of between 4%-7% and some will offer higher interest rates if you have demonstrated healthy ways of managing your bank account. For emergencies, these are much easier to access without having to complete any paperwork to access your funds.

Many South Africans support their own households while also assisting parents, siblings or members of the extended family, a dynamic often referred to as the “Black Tax generation.” This makes financial planning more complex than budgeting for a single household alone and makes an emergency fund even more essential.

Savings should cover short-term needs and emergencies; investments should be structured around long-term goals such as retirement, education funding and wealth creation.

Make retirement a priority, not an afterthought

Many professionals underestimate how much income they’ll need in retirement. This is why you need to know your income replacement ratio, simply put, how much of your pre-retirement income you’ll need when you stop working. As a guide, your retirement or pension savings should aim to replace around 70%-80% of your pre-retirement income, a range that accounts for reduced debt obligations and future inflation.

Employer pension funds alone may not be enough. Where possible, consider contributing to:

Retirement annuities.

Employer pension or provident funds.

Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) for long-term wealth accumulation.

Diversified investment portfolios aligned to your financial goals and risk tolerance.

Retirement planning rewards consistency over time. It’s how you take full advantage of compounding returns.

Protect yourself before you build wealth

Your greatest financial asset is your ability to earn an income. Protecting it should be a priority, and where possible, building more than one income stream is worth serious consideration.

Review whether you have adequate:

Medical aid.

Income protection.

Life insurance, if others depend on your income.

Disability cover.

A valid will and up-to-date beneficiary nominations.

Good financial planning protects both your wealth and the people who depend on you.

Avoid lifestyle inflation

As careers progress, many professionals upgrade their homes, vehicles and lifestyles in step with salary increases.

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying the rewards of hard work, but unchecked lifestyle inflation can quietly delay financial independence.

A practical rule is to direct a meaningful portion of every salary increase towards savings and investments before increasing monthly expenses.

Future wealth comes from growing assets, not simply increasing consumption. Stay mindful of the pressure to keep up with how others appear to be living.

Build wealth through discipline, not perfection

Financial success rarely comes down to one exceptional investment decision. It’s built through small, consistent habits:

Spending less than you earn.

Saving every month.

Investing consistently.

Managing debt responsibly: know the difference between good and bad debt and avoid the latter where possible.

Reviewing your financial plan regularly.

Seeking professional financial advice when needed.

These habits compound over time, just as investments do. Don’t underestimate the small contributions because, in the end, all these matters.

A final thought

Financial freedom isn’t reserved for the highest earners. It’s available to anyone who builds disciplined financial habits and makes intentional decisions with their money.

In South Africa’s shifting economic environment, financial planning has mattered more. The only certainty in life is uncertainty, and every act of disciplined saving and investing builds resilience for whatever lies ahead. Invest consistently, have a plan and most stick to it as closely as you can.

True wealth isn’t measured by what you spend, but by the financial security, freedom and opportunity you can provide for yourself and your family. DM

Author: Ayanda Raziya, Client Director at Prescient Investment Management

Ayanda Raziya

Disclaimer:

Prescient Investment Management (Pty) Ltd is an authorised Financial Services Provider (FSP 612) in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 (FAIS).

The information in this document is provided for general information purposes only and is not intended to constitute financial advice (as defined in FAIS), investment advice, a recommendation, or an invitation/offer to issue, sell, subscribe for, or purchase any financial product. Any views or opinions expressed are those of the author (unless otherwise stated) and may change without notice. Past performance (if referenced) is not necessarily indicative of future performance, and no guarantee is given as to future returns. While reasonable care has been taken in preparing this document, no representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to the accuracy, completeness, or fairness of the information, and Prescient Investment Management (Pty) Ltd and its affiliates disclaim liability for any loss, damage, cost, or expense (whether direct, indirect, or consequential) arising from reliance on this information. This document may contain proprietary material and is protected by copyright law. For more information visit www.prescient.co.za