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Kenya probes potential toxin after 15 elephants die in Amboseli ecosystem

Fifteen elephants died in Kenya’s Amboseli ecosystem from June 24 to July 24, with preliminary tests detecting a potential toxic substance in samples from several animals, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Reuters
By Reuters
29 Jul
A photograph made available on 12 May 2016 shows a herd of elephants grazing in Amboseli National Park in southern Kenya, 28 December 2015. At a major conservation conference held in Botswana in 2015, experts have said some 80,000 elephants have been killed by poachers in Africa since 2006, warning that African elephants could be extinct in a next few decades. Another study by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences puts the number even higher- more than 10,000 elephants have been killed in Africa from 2010 thorugh 2012. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA A photograph made available on 12 May 2016 shows a herd of elephants grazing in Amboseli National Park in southern Kenya, 28 December 2015. At a major conservation conference held in Botswana in 2015, experts have said some 80,000 elephants have been killed by poachers in Africa since 2006, warning that African elephants could be extinct in a next few decades. Another study by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences puts the number even higher- more than 10,000 elephants have been killed in Africa from 2010 thorugh 2012. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

The broader Amboseli ecosystem spans the national park and surrounding community land in southern Kenya near the Tanzanian border, providing habitat and movement routes for elephants and other wildlife beneath Mount Kilimanjaro.

Ten elephants showed similar symptoms, including partial paralysis that left them unable to stand before they died within one or two days, KWS said.

The deaths were recorded in Amboseli National Park, Kimana Sanctuary and the Kuku Ranch area.

The condition primarily affected adult females and calves, with only one adult male reported.

KWS said it could not establish the cause of death for five carcasses because they were too decomposed or had been scavenged.

Preliminary analaysis by the University of Nairobi detected a potential toxic substance, though further analysis was needed to establish its concentration, significance and source.

Initial tests by the government chemist were negative for the toxins examined, while further testing for other possible toxins was under way.

Authorities are also testing water sources and other potential environmental contaminants to determine whether the elephants were exposed to a common source.

“Importantly, there is no evidence that this incident poses any risk to human health,” KWS said, adding that the condition was confined to affected elephants and there was no indication it could be transmitted to people.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Vincent Mumo Nzilani; Editing by Michael Perry)

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