IN PICTURES
Commonwealth Games 2026: Moments that defined the sporting spectacle
The 2026 Commonwealth Games bring together thousands of athletes in Glasgow, Scotland, celebrating excellence, determination and the unifying power of sport. From world-class performances and emotional victories, to unforgettable moments of resilience and national pride, these images capture the intensity, passion and human stories that define this multisport event.
Steven Stone of Team Scotland competes in the Men's Long Jump T20 Final during the Athletics on day five of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games at Scotstoun Stadium on July 28, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
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