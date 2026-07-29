Lara Roberts of Team Australia competes in the women’s hammer throw qualification at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on 27 July 2026. (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images) A Live for Family tattoo on the forearm of Skip Kerrin Wheeler of Team New Zealand during the para mixed pairs B2-B3 semifinal against Team Scotland at the SEC Centre on 27 July 2026. (Photo: James Fearn / Getty Images) England’s Shantae-Eve Amankwaah competes in the women’s floor exercise final at The Arena on 28 July 2026. (Photo: Mattia Ozbot / Getty Images) Felix Dolci of Team Canada competes in the Men's Parallel Bars Final on day five of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games at The Arena on July 28, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Ruby Evans of Wales competes in the women’s floor exercise final at The Arena on 28 July 2026. (Photo: Mattia Ozbot / Getty Images) Australian Breanna Scott competes in the women’s balance beam final at The Arena on 28 July 2026. (Photo: Mattia Ozbot / Getty Images) Shantae-Eve Amankwaah of England competes in the women’s artistic gymnastics floor final at The Arena on 28 July 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo: Naomi Baker / Getty Images) Hannah Crymble of Northern Ireland competes in the Women’s 63kg weightlifting event on day five of the Commonwealth Games at SEC Armadillo on 28 July 2026. (Photo: Lintao Zhang / Getty Images) Mary Kate Smith of Team England is punched by Patricia Mbata of Team Nigeria during the women’s 75kg quarterfinal at the SEC Centre on 28 July 2026. (Photo: James Fearn / Getty Images) Shabel Bengo of Malawi and Jamie-Lee Price of Australia collide as they compete for the ball during their preliminary round pool netball match at The Hydro on 28 July 2026. (Photo: Paul Harding / Getty Images) Khanyisa Elaine Chawane of South Africa is challenged by Northern Ireland’s Niamh Cooper during a preliminary round pool netball match at The Hydro on 28 July 2026. (Photo: Francois Nel / Getty Images) Imani Lansiquot of England, Leah Bertrand of Trinidad and Tobago and Pierrick Linda Moulin of Gabon in the women’s 100m semifinals at Scotstoun Stadium on 28 July 2026. (Photo: Michael Steele / Getty Images) Athletes from the mens 10,000m final are reflected in rainwater on the track at Scotstoun Stadium on 28 July 2026. (Photo: Mattia Ozbot / Getty Images) South Africa’s Lara van Niekerk celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 50m breaststroke final at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre on 28 July 2026. (Photo: Adam Pretty / Getty Images) Pieter Coetze of South Africa in the mixed 4x100m medley relay final at th Tollcross International Swimming Centre on 28 July 2026. (Photo: Adam Pretty / Getty Images) Briana Stephenson of New Zealand in action during the high jump leg of the heptathlon at Scotstoun Stadium on 28 July 2026. (Photo: Michael Steele / Getty Images) Australian Mia Scerri competes in the long jump leg of the heptathlon on day six of the Commonwealth Games at Scotstoun Stadium. (Photo: Mattia Ozbot / Getty Images)



