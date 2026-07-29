Buck moon rises over Richmond Park and more from around the world

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the funeral service for late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 28, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Evan Vucci) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) walks towards Marine One for a short trip to the White House as he returns from a trip to Michigan on July 27, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Trump visited the General Motors' Milford Proving Ground facility and spoke to supporters about U.S. auto manufacturing, tariffs, and supporting Republican candidates ahead of the August 4 primary. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) The casket of late Senator Lindsey Graham in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on the day of a Congressional tribute, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C., U.S. (Photo: Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the day of the funeral service for late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 28, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein) Pope Leo receives a gift as he greets the faithful following the Angelus prayer in Piazza della Liberta in Castel Gandolfo, near Rome, Italy, July 26, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Remo Casilli) Rescuers work amid debris at Nippon Paper Industries factory after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture, in Yatsushiro City, Japan, July 29, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato) A drone view shows a damaged bridge after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan's southern Kumamoto Prefecture, in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, July 29, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato) A drone view of workers at the Ceca-20 cemetery, as aid agencies intensify efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus, in Mungwalu, Djugu Territory of Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 14, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere) People stand near flowers lying down at a memorial service for victims of the Berlin Pride attack, as part of WorldPride Amsterdam 2026, at the Homomonument in Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 28, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Hilde Verweij) Firefighters work to suppress a wildfire near Ares, southwestern France, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (Photo: Baz Ratner/Pool via REUTERS) A firefighter rests, amid drought conditions following a heatwave and water shortages across much of France, in Souge, Gironde, France, July 29, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman) Residents walk through water mist in a shopping street as temperatures reach record highs on July 28, 2026 in Bordeaux, France. The Gironde wildfire that broke out on July 22 has already forced some 220,000 people to evacuate from the world-class wine region in the southwest of France, with the fire now advancing on the outskirts of Bordeaux, a city with a population of 268,000. Fire services are racing to contain the flames ahead of another heatwave forecast this week. The blaze has scorched an estimated 42,000 hectares so far, nearly double the area that was burned during wildfires that devastated the region in 2022. (Photo: Pierre Crom/Getty Images) A sheep stands at the garden of a burnt and abandoned house in Cebreros during a wildfire in Avila province, Spain, July 28, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas) A drone view shows a burnt van on fire-scorched land in the aftermath of a wildfire near the city of Castellon de la Plana, Spain, July 28, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce) Fossil free oil activists protest outside Shell HQ on July 29, 2026 in London, England. Fossil Free London are protesting outside the Shell Centre at the link between oil use, climate change and the wildfires currently sweeping mainland Europe. (Photo: Ben Montgomery/Getty Images) A person with a stick guides his herd of goats through a flooded road following monsoon rains, in Muridke, Pakistan, July 28, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Murtaza Ali) A drone view shows a beach covered with sargassum seaweed along Mexico's Caribbean coast, where growing accumulations linked to climate change are driving visitors away and threatening businesses that depend on tourism, in Tulum, Mexico, July 22, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Paola Chiomante) A protestor waves the Palestinian flag near the White House on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. They gathered in opposition of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to Washington. (Photo: Finn Gomez/Getty Images) An aerial view of the Lovell Radio Telescope at Jodrell Bank, Cheshire, with the Manchester skyline in the background on July 27, 2026 in Manchester, England. The historic Jodrell Bank Observatory will stop scientific observations by 1 April 2028 following a decision by its primary funding body, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), to entirely withdraw the site's £2.8 million annual budget. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) In an aerial view, a kayaker paddles along the Los Angeles River while on an LA River Expeditions tour on July 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles River advocate and LA River Expeditions founder George Wolfe helped lead a 51-mile kayak expedition down the Los Angeles River in 2008 to demonstrate that the waterway was navigable, helping pave the way for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to grant the river protections under the Clean Water Act in 2010. In 2011, he started offering guided kayak tours of the river that introduce visitors to the river wildlife, ecology and ongoing restoration. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Volunteers pose nude for U.S. art photographer Spencer Tunick, in Santa Ana Square, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, July 26, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Borja Suarez) People dance during "The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever" on July 26, 2026 in Birmingham, England. The event takes place in cities across the globe, bringing together participants who celebrate Kate Bush's iconic 'Wuthering Heights' by recreating the choreography from the famous music video and performing it collectively as a large-scale group dance. (Photo: Katja Ogrin/Getty Images) Aerial artists walk high wires suspended across the Hinnom Valley at the dress rehearsal for the opening of the Israel Festival, in Jerusalem, July 27, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun) A girl cools off at a fountain in the city center on July 28, 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany. Temperatures are forecast to rise across Germany this week, with areas in southern and southwestern Germany to possibly top 40 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images) Sea kayakers tip over as they paddle through large waves to return their rented sea kayak at La Jolla Shores in San Diego, California, U.S., July 27, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake) A high diver jumps from the arch of the Old Bridge during the 460th edition of the traditional diving competition, featuring 34 divers, in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 26, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Amel Emric) Cameron Lynn of Team Scotland celebrates after his routine in the Men's Pommel Horse Final on day four of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games at The Arena on July 27, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)