Antonelli emerges as the surprise leader of the F1 pack heading into midseason break

From new power units and a complete overhaul of the technical regulations to an unexpected six-week hiatus due to the Iran war, the first half of the 2026 Formula One (F1) season has been nothing short of exciting and controversial.

Amid the uncertainty and chaos of adapting to a new era of hybrid engines, a generational talent has emerged in Kimi Antonelli.

Mercedes, and more specifically George Russell, entered the season as favourites. With eight wins from 11 races for the team, they have lived up to expectations.

However, while Russell won the opening race in Australia, he was quickly usurped by 19-year-old Antonelli.

The young Italian currently leads the drivers’ standings at 219 points; 50 points clear of second place Lewis Hamilton. He has claimed six Grand Prix wins, six poles and became the youngest driver to lead the championship.

Antonelli won five consecutive races between China and Monaco, making it the longest winning streak following a diver’s maiden victory in F1 history.

He has adapted brilliantly to the new regulations, extracting the maximum from the Mercedes car while going wheel-to-wheel at the front in only his second season.

At times his alacrity has given over to overzealousness, but anything else from a teenager might be disappointing.

Antonelli looks on track to win his first world title. But if Oscar Piastri’s season last year is anything to go by, we would be wise not to put the cart before the horse.

Hard luck

In stark contrast to his teammate, Russell has endured a season defined by misfortune and inconsistent form.

Although he has matched his combined win tally from the previous two seasons with two victories, no one has lost as much as Russell this year.

Technical problems disrupted his weekend in China, while the timing of the safety car in Japan compromised what had looked like an opportunity to fight for victory. Russell was forced to retire while leading in Canada and retired in Belgium following a first-lap collision with Lewis Hamilton.

George Russell’s Mercedes spins into retirement after colliding with Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix. (Photo: Clive Mason / Getty Images)

George Russell walks away from his car after the crash on the opening lap during the Belgian Grand Prix. (Photo: Clive Mason / Getty Images)

During the Monaco Grand Prix, Russell was one of several drivers penalised for speeding in the pitlane. The issue was related to an error in the distance measurement used to calculate pitlane speeds, an issue that remains unresolved.

Mercedes failed to serve Russell’s penalty properly, resulting in a late drive-through penalty that dropped him out of the points.

Then in the Hungary Grand Prix on 26 July, Russell started sixth but fell to 15th after an anti-stall issue at the start. He recovered well to seventh but surrendered even more crucial points to Antonelli.

“I’m past the point of disappointment now, because if I’m continuing to be disappointed with everything that goes on, I’ll just be disappointed every day of the week,” said Russell after Hungary.

“Obviously, another technical issue that completely ruined the race, but I can tell you some positives. The pace was very strong. So, I’ll take positives there, but yeah, it’s just unbelievable, the list of things that’s happened this season.”

Hamilton’s Renaissance

Then we have the man who switched the black-and-teal jumpsuit for the vibrant and quintessential red.

Almost two years after his blockbuster move, Hamilton finally recorded his first victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on 14 June.

After the worst season of his career in 2025, when an underperforming Ferrari left him dejected, Hamilton appears to have rediscovered his spark. Last year Hamilton called the season a “nightmare”; he called himself “just useless”; he suggested Ferrari should get another driver.

However, the lighter, more agile 2026 cars suit his driving style far better. Combined with a stronger relationship with his new team and a competitive car, Hamilton has looked revitalised.

His win in Barcelona, his first since 2024, was a reminder that at 41 he remains a force to be reckoned with.

“After a year like last year,” he said, “there were definitely moments that I was like, ‘Sheesh, maybe it is true that when you get to a certain point, you lose it.’ But I’ve proven that you don’t. You always have it and it just takes work.”

Hamilton became only the fourth driver in his 40s to win an F1 race since 1958, following Graham Hill in 1969, Sir Jack Brabham in 1970 and Nigel Mansell in 1994.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his first win, at the Barcelona Grand Prix, since 2024. (Photo: Kym Illman / Getty Images)

Verstappen: the gift that keeps on giving

If last season proved anything, it is that Max Verstappen should never be written off. His Hungary silver was his third podium in four races.

During the Red Bull-Verstappen dominance, critics chalked much of his success to the dominance of the machinery. But watching him deliver those kinds of results while consistently struggling with a sub-par Red Bull show that those arguments don’t hold up.

It has been thrilling to watch the Dutchman battle it out in a crowded pack, pulling off the most remarkable overtakes in a car that he has simply not gelled with this season.

On three occasions – Australia, Austria and Silverstone – the Red Bull has literally thrown him off the road.

The 28-year-old admitted he “didn’t expect to be on the podium” in Hungary. Throughout the weekend he repeatedly complained about balance, gearbox and aerodynamic issues.

Asked what went through his mind as he completed his final lap, Verstappen said: “‘How did I end up here?’ I was shocked. I’m actually still shocked.”

Breaking the second-seat curse?

Is it too soon to say that Isack Hadjar has broken Red Bull’s infamous second seat curse?

Since Daniel Ricciardo’s departure at the end of 2018, the team has seen five drivers occupy that second seat in seven years.

Whether it is the new F1 era or raw driver talent, Hadjar appears different.

After being promoted following an impressive rookie campaign with sister team Racing Bulls, Hadjar has established himself as a consistent performer outside the championship contenders.

His best result was fourth in Monaco, while his recovery drive from the back of the grid to sixth in Belgium was hailed by Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies as his “best race” with the team.

Rookie Arvid Lindblad of Racing Bulls has quietly impressed this season. (Photo: Kym Illman / Getty Images)

Additionally, while Antonelli has dominated headlines, Hadjar’s replacement at Racing Bulls, rookie Arvid Lindblad, has also quietly impressed.

The 18-year-old has scored points in every race since Canada, showing speed, maturity and consistency.

The season is far from over, but the first half has delivered no shortage of excitement. It returns with the Dutch Grand Prix on 23 August. DM