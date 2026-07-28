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Trump administration to ban new Chinese robots and inverters, protecting US AI buildout

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday plans to unveil new bans that target imports of the latest Chinese robots and power inverters, seeking to protect the U.S. AI buildout from national security threats and reshore key industries slated for explosive growth, U.S. officials said.

Reuters
By Reuters
28 Jul
Imaginext 2026 exhibition in Mumbai A Chinese Humanoid on display during the ImagiNxt 2026 event in Mumbai, India, 22 May 2026. ImagiNxt 2026, is a two day event where people can witness India’s technology and innovation and explore AI, deeptech, fintech, robotics, and the future of work with hundreds of startups and investors. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI 117911

By Alexandra Alper

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday afternoon plans to roll out the measures, which bar Chinese imports of new humanoid and quadruped robots — in addition to connected power inverters, which enable renewable energy sources and batteries to connect to grids and data center equipment, the people said.

The restrictions, whose imminent release has not been previously reported, show the Trump administration is aiming to safeguard the U.S. artificial intelligence supply chain from Chinese threats of disruption, data theft and cyberattacks, while also driving firms to shift manufacturing to the U.S.

“The President has made clear that the United States must have independent and secure supply chains for critical and emerging technologies like robotic devices and power inverters,” said an administration official, who declined to be named because the matter was not public.

“Economic security is national security, and the Trump administration continues to implement a nuanced and multi-faceted policy agenda to reindustrialize America,” he added.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper in Washington; Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Chris Sanders and Matthew Lewis)

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