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London’s Gatwick Airport hit by water supply problem

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Water supplies to London’s Gatwick Airport were disrupted on Sunday after a power outage at a local treatment works, authorities at the airport said in a statement on X.

Reuters
By Reuters
27 Jul
UK flights disrupted due to 'technical glitch' Passengers at Gatwick Airport in Crawley, Britain, 30 July 2025. An air traffic control fault caused major disruption to flights in the UK. EPA/ANDY RAIN

The issue had resulted in flushing toilets not working and the closure of restaurants and bars, passengers said on social media.

Local water supplier SES Water said the water treatment facility was back up and running on Sunday afternoon.

“We now need to treat the water before returning services to normal as quickly as we possibly can,” it said in a statement.

Gatwick, Britain’s busiest airport after Heathrow, said water supplies in both of its terminals had been affected.

“Bottled water is being made available to passengers and staff across the airport and other contingency measures are being put in place to ensure the welfare of our passengers,” it said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Holmes and Ros Russell)

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