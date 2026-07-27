London’s Gatwick Airport hit by water supply problem

The issue had resulted in flushing toilets not working and the closure of restaurants and bars, passengers said on social media.

Local water supplier SES Water said the water treatment facility was back up and running on Sunday afternoon.

“We now need to treat the water before returning services to normal as quickly as we possibly can,” it said in a statement.

Gatwick, Britain’s busiest airport after Heathrow, said water supplies in both of its terminals had been affected.

“Bottled water is being made available to passengers and staff across the airport and other contingency measures are being put in place to ensure the welfare of our passengers,” it said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Holmes and Ros Russell)