Death of Epstein’s ‘girl scout’ Daniel Siad in Paris revives South African connections

Daniel Siad, the longtime modelling scout and recruiter who worked with Jeffrey Epstein, Jean-Luc Brunel and Gérald Marie – and who actively scouted young women in South Africa for Epstein’s international recruitment network – was found dead at his home in Colombes, a suburb northwest of Paris, on Monday 20 July 2026.

French media reported that Siad was discovered in the kitchen by his 28-year-old flatmate, who alerted neighbours before emergency services arrived. Rescuers tried to revive him but were unsuccessful. French authorities have not yet announced an official cause of death. The Nanterre prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation and ordered an autopsy. Siad’s lawyer said he believed the 69-year-old died of a heart attack.

The autopsy, conducted on 23 July, found no evidence of foul play. In a statement issued on Friday, the prosecutor’s office said the post-mortem examination found “no trace of recent violence potentially linked to the death” but was unable to establish a definitive cause.

The autopsy did, however, reveal that Siad had been in poor health and showed evidence of a previous heart attack. Toxicology and pathology tests are still pending and are expected to determine the precise cause of death.

"The potential of girls is huge..."One of the 2014 emails implicating Daniel Siad and Jeffrey Epstein in soliciting models from Cape Town's Pure Model Management, and reinforcing South Africa as a significant node for their sex trafficking network.

Although French investigators kept him under special surveillance during a wide-ranging inquiry into alleged human trafficking and tax fraud, they said they did not uncover sufficient evidence to arrest him. In an interview with French broadcaster BFM in May, Siad maintained that his relationship with Epstein had been “strictly professional”.

His lawyer, Menya Arab-Tigrine, has also said investigators found no evidence warranting his arrest, arguing that neither police nor prosecutors concluded that Siad had committed a criminal offence.

Before his death on Monday, 20 July 2026 Daniel Siad was under investigation in France for rape and sex trafficking. His links to South Africa, through Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking network, have been well documented. (Photo: Instagram)

Born Daniel Amar Siad to a Jewish-Berber family in French Algeria, Siad emigrated to Sweden in 1980, where he built a career in the international fashion industry. Fluent in several languages and deeply connected within European modelling circles, he spent decades travelling the world in search of aspiring models – from the villages of Eastern Europe to the streets of Cape Town – eventually becoming one of Epstein’s most prolific recruiters.

For South Africa, Siad’s death carries particular significance.

Previously unreleased emails obtained through the US Department of Justice’s disclosure of the Epstein files reveal that South Africa featured prominently in Epstein’s international recruitment network. The correspondence shows that Siad regularly supplied Epstein with photographs and profiles of aspiring South African models, many of whom believed they were pursuing legitimate international modelling opportunities.

News24 first revealed in February that correspondence contained in the partially released Epstein files linked Siad to South Africa through his interactions with Cape Town-based Pure Model Management. The story was subsequently followed by Daily Maverick, The Citizen and other South African media outlets. Among the emails was a June 2014 message from Pure Model Management booker Lianne Reddy, who sent Siad photographs of aspiring models for possible placement overseas.

“Hi Daniel. Hope you are well! Herewith a package below of Annika who is 20yrs old and we are wanting to place her in Paris. She is available to travel from November onwards. Please let me know your thoughts, thanks so much, Lianne xx,” she wrote.

According to the correspondence, Siad forwarded the photographs to Epstein, suggesting that the young woman could instead be considered for New York. In another June 2014 exchange, photographs of a young Cape Town woman were accompanied by the simple assessment: “She would like to travel to Paris or NY.” Siad also told Epstein that the “potential of girls” in Cape Town was “huge” and discussed returning to South Africa to scout further models, providing documentary evidence that aspiring South African recruits were being channelled into his international recruitment network.

Jeffrey Epstein’s sex offender mugshot taken after being charged with procuring a minor for prostitution in Florida, US, on 25 July 2013. (Photo: Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images)

Other correspondence illustrates the transactional manner in which Epstein assessed the young women presented to him. Responding to one photograph sent by Siad, Epstein wrote: “she is nice her boobs are awful. They will have to be redone.”

When contacted by News24 earlier this year, Reddy said she had no recollection of Siad and that, as a modelling booker at the time, sending portfolios to overseas scouts and agencies for possible placements was a routine part of her work. She said she was unaware of any alleged connection between Siad and Epstein and had since left the modelling industry.

Pure Model Management closed its doors in late 2014. Its men’s division was subsequently absorbed by Boss Models, with several of Pure’s leading male models following their former agent to the agency. Responding to questions, Boss Models director Linda Bruchhausen said the agency became aware through media reports that Pure’s former women’s booker had submitted a model for consideration by the Paris-based Karin Models through a French scout, who appeared to have forwarded the material to Epstein without her knowledge. Bruchhausen said the model neither travelled to Paris nor to the US and had no interaction whatsoever with Epstein.

Bruchhausen added that Boss Models has maintained relationships with leading agencies around the world since its founding in 1996 and that its agents regularly travel to overseas markets where South African models are placed, including the UK, Europe, the Middle East, North America, South America, Asia and Australia. She said these longstanding relationships help to protect models from unethical agency practices and predators.

This undated handout photograph in an unidentified location provided by the US Justice Department on December 19, 2025 shows French businessman Jean-Luc Brunel with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, (Photo by Handout / US Department of Justice / AFP)

The emails also reveal that Siad was regarded within Epstein’s organisation as far more than a conventional modelling scout. In one internal communication he is explicitly described as a “recruiter of girls and/or women for J. Epstein”.

South Africa also featured in attempts to recruit young men. Another exchange shows one of Epstein’s associates discussing plans to lure a young South African man, writing: “We need to find a way to get this boy for my birthday... I will send you details and then I need to devise a plan of action.” The correspondent continued: “He’s 24 and I just want even half an hour with him... He is South African...”

3,437 bound volumes of the Epstein files are displayed at 'The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room' on the exhibit's opening day in Washington, DC, USA, 09 June 2026. The traveling exhibition is open in Washington from 09 to 12 June. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Taken together, the correspondence suggests that South Africa held a significant place within Epstein’s wider international recruitment network.

Siad occupied a pivotal position within the French strand of that network. His name appears more than 2,090 times in the tranche of Epstein documents released by the US Department of Justice and is referenced in more than 1,000 individual documents. The released material shows that he remained in regular contact with Epstein until only months before Epstein’s death in 2019 and received regular wire transfers from him.

At the time of his death, Siad was himself the subject of a French criminal investigation into allegations of rape and of facilitating the recruitment and trafficking of young women for Epstein and others. According to French media, the case had been assigned to a specialist trafficking unit. Despite the investigation, authorities had not yet questioned him before his death.

President of the international model agency Elite, Gérald Marie, is flanked by participants to the final of the International Model Look competition in Nice on 3 September 2001. (Photo: Pascal Guyot / AFP)

That omission has drawn renewed scrutiny because, in February 2026, Swedish former model Ebba P Karlsson was interviewed by French investigators after recognising Siad from photographs released in the Epstein files. Karlsson alleges that Siad transported her from the south of France and Monaco to Paris, where she says she was sexually assaulted by former Elite Models executive Gérald Marie. Siad’s lawyer denied that he knew Karlsson.

Another complainant, identified by Le Parisien only as “Malika”, told French police in 2022 that Siad approached her on a Paris street in 2013, promising modelling opportunities through a wealthy New York financier. She says he introduced her to Epstein at Epstein’s Avenue Foch apartment in Paris where, she says, Epstein hired her as a masseuse before later encouraging her to recruit other young women. According to Le Parisien, she says no action was taken after her complaint.

Siad consistently denied knowingly facilitating sexual abuse. In a statement provided to The Guardian, he maintained that he believed he was conducting legitimate model scouting. He said Epstein held casting sessions in his Paris apartment for models recruited for MC2 Model Management and Victoria’s Secret, and insisted that he always accompanied the models and left immediately after the brief meetings.

Survivor of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking scandal Marina Lacerda speaks at a press conference with other survivors outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 September 2025. On 02 September the House Oversight Committee released 33,000 pages of documents on the scandal that they received from the Department of Justice. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The released correspondence nevertheless illustrates the unusually close working relationship between the two men. Siad travelled extensively, scouting aspiring models across Eastern Europe, including Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary, as well as Sweden, Cuba and South Africa.

In one 2009 email, Siad informed Epstein that he had met 45 women in Slovakia and planned to spend the summer scouting in small villages across the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary. In later correspondence he reported on prospective recruits from Cape Town and other international cities. Epstein’s replies were characteristically terse: “How much?”, “Any news?”, “What about new girls?”, “Any interesting women?” and “Anything worth coming to Paris for?”

Siad also scouted for French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, whose MC2 Model Management was financed by Epstein, and for former Elite Models Europe president Marie. The latter is currently the subject of a number of criminal complaints in France alleging rape, human trafficking and other sexual offences, including complaints filed this month by six additional women. Former American model Carré Otis is among Marie’s many accusers.

For investigators and survivors alike, Siad represented a critical link connecting three of the modelling industry’s most controversial figures: Epstein, Brunel and Marie.

Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Jean-Luc Brunel used their modelling agency MC2 to traffic underage, vulnerable girls for sexual abuse. Both Epstein and Brunel died in custody, three years apart, apparently by suicide, They were founding hanged by their bedsheets. This photograph was taken at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. (Photo: Instagram)

A former model who gave evidence to French police in June described Siad’s death as “an important link in the chain” disappearing before authorities had recovered the information he may have possessed, adding that “too much time has been lost” and expressing concern that any search of his home might now come too late. His demise provides an eerie echo of the deaths of Epstein in August 2019, and subsequently Brunel, in 2022. Both died while in custody, awaiting trial; both deaths were ruled suicides by hanging themselves from the bedsheets in their cells. And now, with Siad’s sudden demise, their secrets have died alongside. Although under investigation before his death, Siad had never made an official statement to French police and his apartment had not been searched. These omissions have intensified concerns that investigators have been deprived of another key witness and possible accomplice to Epstein and Brunel’s global trafficking network before they had the opportunity to question him.

Portraits of survivors and families affected by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking ring, photographed in Washington, D.C. All but one of these women has spoken publicly about the sexual abuse they say Epstein perpetrated before his death in 2019. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in recruiting and trafficking minors for sex as a longtime confidante to Epstein. She is appealing the conviction. (Photo: Caroline Gutman, United States, Shortlist, Professional Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)

Those concerns have now culminated in legal action against the French state. This week, the child protection organisation Innocence en Danger filed a lawsuit alleging a “denial of justice” in the French investigation into the Epstein network.

The lawsuit also points to the troubling succession of deaths involving individuals connected to the case, including victims, witnesses, Epstein, Brunel and now Siad. It notes that Siad was the subject of five complaints alleging rape and human trafficking, was referenced in more than 1,000 documents in the Epstein case file, and had never been prosecuted or convicted. He denied all wrongdoing.

Court filings reviewed by Ouest-France describe Siad as one of the central figures in the Paris dimension of the Epstein investigation. According to the filings, he allegedly used multiple identities when approaching young women. One complainant alleges that she became Epstein’s “slave” and lived until 2019 in a maid’s room at Epstein’s Paris apartment.

The lawsuit argues that the prolonged delays have had “dramatic consequences” for both survivors and public confidence in the justice system. Citing the French Code of Judicial Organisation and Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights, the organisation contends that justice has not been delivered within a reasonable time and has requested a full public hearing rather than a simplified written procedure, arguing that transparency is essential in a case involving allegations of serious sexual crimes against minors.

Supporters of survivors of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking scandal gather outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 September 2025. On 02 September the House Oversight Committee released 33,000 pages of documents on the scandal that they received from the Department of Justice. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

For South Africa, Siad’s death also shuts the door on one of the few people known to have operated at the nexus of Epstein’s global modelling network and his South African recruitment efforts. One of Epstein’s most prominent survivors, South African Juliette Bryant, has described how promises of international modelling opportunities became a gateway to exploitation. Bryant relayed her harrowing account to Daily Maverick earlier this year. The Department of Justice emails confirm that her experience formed part of a broader pattern in which South Africa served as fertile recruiting ground for Epstein’s international operation.

The full extent of Epstein’s South African network may never be known. The released emails represent only a fraction of the material gathered during the investigation. Yet, taken together, they reveal how Epstein folded South Africa into his global system of exploitation – a place where modelling scouts, elite international connections and the aspirations of young people could be leveraged to serve a far darker purpose. DM

This article forms part of the author’s ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s South African connections. A book arising from that investigation will be published shortly by Tafelberg, an imprint of Jonathan Ball Publishers.