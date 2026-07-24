Romania shoots down drone breaching its airspace, president says

“This morning, around 11:00, a Romanian pilot on an F-16 aircraft shot down a drone that entered our country’s airspace,” Dan wrote on social media platform X.

“The area was uninhabited, so the pilot was able to shoot without any risk. Currently, teams of the relevant institutions are investigating the area to come up with all the details about the incident.”

Dan did not specify the origin of the drone.

The Romanian Defence Ministry said the drone was shot down near the town of Padina in Buzau County in the east of the country.

EU and NATO member Romania, which shares a 650-km (400-mile) land border with Ukraine, has reported multiple breaches of its airspace by Russian drones since Moscow began attacking Ukrainian ports across the Danube River following its full-scale invasion in 2022.

In late May, one drone crashed into an apartment building, injuring two people, the first time a strike hit a densely populated area in a NATO country and caused injuries during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Writing by Alan CharlishEditing by Tomasz Janowski)