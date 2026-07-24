Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

World

Romania shoots down drone breaching its airspace, president says

A Romanian F-16 fighter jet shot down a drone breaching the country’s airspace early on Friday, Romanian President Nicusor Dan said, the latest in a series of incursions into the NATO member’s airspace.

Reuters
By Reuters
24 Jul
Romania's President Nicusor Dan arrives for the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 18 June 2026. European leaders are gathering in Brussels for a two-day meeting packed with pressing geopolitical and economic issues. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS Romania's President Nicusor Dan arrives for the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 18 June 2026. European leaders are gathering in Brussels for a two-day meeting packed with pressing geopolitical and economic issues. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS

“This morning, around 11:00, a Romanian pilot on an F-16 aircraft shot down a drone that entered our country’s airspace,” Dan wrote on social media platform X.

“The area was uninhabited, so the pilot was able to shoot without any risk. Currently, teams of the relevant institutions are investigating the area to come up with all the details about the incident.”

Dan did not specify the origin of the drone.

The Romanian Defence Ministry said the drone was shot down near the town of Padina in Buzau County in the east of the country.

EU and NATO member Romania, which shares a 650-km (400-mile) land border with Ukraine, has reported multiple breaches of its airspace by Russian drones since Moscow began attacking Ukrainian ports across the Danube River following its full-scale invasion in 2022.

In late May, one drone crashed into an apartment building, injuring two people, the first time a strike hit a densely populated area in a NATO country and caused injuries during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Writing by Alan CharlishEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...