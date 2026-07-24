Military activity hits water supply at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and nearby town, IAEA says

Russian forces seized the station, Europe’s largest with six reactors, in the first weeks of their February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and each side has since regularly accused the other of actions compromising nuclear safety.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a statement there was no shortage of well water needed to ensure fuel in the reactors remained cool.

But attacks in and around the city of Enerhodar, where many of the plant’s staff live, had “targeted, among other locations, local electrical infrastructure, leading to a loss of water supply in the city and at the ZNPP site.”

“Reliable access to basic services and supplies is important for staff well-being and for the continuity of their essential work,” Grossi said, adding that IAEA monitors stationed at the plant had had “only limited access to tap water since 18 July.”

Grossi, who has visited the plant several times since it came under Russian operation, made no reference to either Ukraine or Russia in terms of the military activity in the area.

He said the IAEA on-site team had not been able to visit a nearby emergency operations center since December because of security concerns.

Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom last week said a Ukrainian drone had killed the plant’s chief engineer.

In his latest statement, Grossi repeated that nuclear power plant staff “must be protected at all times.”

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese)