Lumepay launches institutional-grade cross-border payment solutions for African businesses

Barriers costing African businesses more than money

Today, business is borderless by default. Cross-border payments underpin the flow of value across the global economy, with transaction volumes projected to exceed $300 trillion by 2030, continuing to reshape business models, technologies, and the way money moves around the world.

That growth reflects a deeper shift in how commerce now operates. Businesses move across multiple markets, currencies, and payment systems, managing everything from treasury settlements and high-value institutional transfers to e-commerce merchant payments, remittances, and invoice flows. The use cases for cross-border payments are prominent and growing.

Despite this momentum, moving money across borders remains disproportionately difficult for African businesses, driven by barriers such as:

Limited FX liquidity at financial institutions

Payments that are routed through multiple intermediaries

Transactions that bounce back due to perceived high-risk jurisdictions

For businesses, this means limited access to liquidity and hard currencies like USD, GBP, and EUR, greater exposure to exchange-rate risk, and frequent FX premiums that cost both money and time. These aren’t minor inconveniences – they stall deals, strain buyer and seller relationships, and directly constrain growth.

Where solutions do exist, they typically address only one piece of the puzzle, leaving businesses to stitch together multiple tools, each carrying its own reconciliation overhead, compliance exposure, and operational risk.

One solution, built for the full complexity of African cross-border payments

What African businesses need is a fully integrated solution that addresses the full scope of cross-border payment challenges.

Lumepay operates across the entire transaction lifecycle: currency exchange, liquidity management, collections and disbursements, and settlement infrastructure, all within a single licensed perimeter. By connecting these components within a unified solution, Lumepay reduces fragmentation and improves capital efficiency, transaction certainty, and settlement speed.

The solution is built for how modern businesses need to operate across borders:

Instant settlement: Payments land near-instantly or within the same day, freeing up working capital that would otherwise be tied up in transit for weeks.

Payments land near-instantly or within the same day, freeing up working capital that would otherwise be tied up in transit for weeks. Cost and liquidity: Transparent, competitive pricing with no hidden spreads or fees, delivering measurable savings on high-volume corridors and transactions.

Transparent, competitive pricing with no hidden spreads or fees, delivering measurable savings on high-volume corridors and transactions. Africa coverage and native rails: While most global processors cannot settle natively in currencies like KES, NGN, and GHS, forcing workarounds and manual processing – Lumepay provides direct local rails for reliable settlement.

While most global processors cannot settle natively in currencies like KES, NGN, and GHS, forcing workarounds and manual processing – Lumepay provides direct local rails for reliable settlement. API-first integration: Live pricing, automated collections, and payouts that reduce manual processing and deliver real-time visibility on every transaction.

What this means for businesses moving money across borders

Lumepay helps businesses move money faster, see every leg of a transaction, and pay less along the way.

For example, a business exporting to Malawi or Mozambique can collect funds with confidence that they’ll arrive on time, in the expected currency, without getting stuck in transit for months, or incurring exorbitant FX fees.

An SME paying offshore invoices can settle in the supplier’s preferred currency.

A merchant making bulk payments can do so compliantly and quickly, across multiple recipients and corridors.

South African businesses that need to move money out of African countries and back into ZAR, can now do so with ease.

With licensing in place, the platform live, and meaningful transactions already being processed, Lumepay arrives with the infrastructure and credibility to back its ambition.

“Lumepay has made receiving cross-border payments genuinely efficient and reliable. Our cash flow has improved and our operations run more smoothly. They have given us the confidence to expand our services into new African markets.” – Martin, CEO at a Corporate Travel Company.

Businesses and individuals who sign up can create multi-currency wallets to convert, send, and receive funds across 20+ currencies, with all-in FX fees that are transparent and up to 40% lower than market. DM

Learn more at Lumepay or contact us.

About Lumepay

Lumepay is building Africa’s borderless payment solutions, supported by reliable infrastructure, designed to enable near-instant, cost-effective, and transparent B2B transfers within and across African jurisdictions.

In April 2026, the company launched Lumetrade, its premium digital asset trading venue, providing deep liquidity for large volume institutional trades, instant buy/sell and live price feeds.

Regulatory Permissions

Lumepay Limited is registered with the Bank of Canada as a Payment Service Provider and with FINTRAC as a Money Services Business. It operates throughout Africa through extended licensing and permissions, and authorised partners.

Domestic Merchant Services in South Africa are provided by Lumepay (Pty) Ltd, a registered Third-Party Payment Provider with PASA.



