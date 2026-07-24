From teammates to family: South Africa’s young spellers shine on the world stage

South Africa’s young spelling champions have returned from the inaugural Spelling Bee World Cup in Shanghai, China, with a top-four finish – and more. They came home with new confidence, lifelong friendships and the conviction that they belong among the world’s best.

What began as local spelling competitions in schools and provinces culminated in six South African learners competing against some of the strongest young spellers from more than 20 countries. Finishing fourth overall behind the United States, China, and India, Team South Africa announced itself as a serious force in international spelling.

The SA spelling Bee team that earned fourth spot. The team, comprising Ashton Singh, Xilombe Xivuri, Rhyle Adams, Mbulelo Tolom, George van Wyngaard and Ifeoma Osondo, seen here with the team photographer (far left), represented SA in China. (Photo: Supplied / Roger Dickinson)

The team comprised junior spellers Mbulelo Tolom, George van Wyngaard and Ashton Singh, alongside seniors Xilombe Xivuri, Ifeoma Osondo and Rhyle Adams. Their journey to China began earlier this year when South Africa topped the African Spelling Bee Championships, finishing ahead of Nigeria and hosts Zimbabwe to secure qualification for the inaugural World Cup. For the young competitors, however, the greatest reward was not only the result, but the bond they built along the way.

A family built through words

After months of training, travelling and competing together, the six learners describe themselves not simply as teammates, but as family. Van Wyngaard said the journey from local competitions to continental success, and finally the World Cup, had brought the team closer than they ever expected.

“I’ve made friends here, especially this team. We’ve really grown to know each other and like each other even so much more at the World Cup. I think that the spelling bee is an amazing thing. After the spelling bee, we always sit with Roger Dickinson (founder and CEO of African Spelling Bee) and discuss what could be done better next year and how we can improve the spelling bee experience. I really enjoyed it,” said Van Wyngaard.

Singh echoed those sentiments.

“I also became part of what Roger calls a spelling bee family, so it’s almost like having a second family every time I go on tour. I know everybody, and normally you’re uncomfortable when you leave your home. When my parents had to leave me in China because they had an earlier flight, I’d expect that I’d feel uncomfortable, but I was fully at home,” said Singh.

Mbulelo Tolom, seen here with his mother, was crowned the winner of the junior spelling contest at the National Spelling Bee Finals, hosted at Sun City in North West on 11 December 2025. (Photo: Ofentse Diale)

Tolom said being part of the national team had become one of the highlights of his spelling journey.

“I’ve just grown to adapt around this team. It is one of the best teams I’ve been in so far. I think moving on from them would be a really big change, being around different people, but we just try our best to adapt to new people.”

Rising to the challenge

The competition in Shanghai proved to be the toughest any of the learners had experienced, but rather than discouraging them, it fuelled their determination.

Tolom said: “Being in the top 10, it was really an honour. I tried my best, and I got the position that I hoped I would get. I am hoping to do better next year. I’ve learned from the mistakes I’ve made, and I’ve also watched others who performed really well at the World Cup. I’ve taken notes from them, and I’ll be looking to prepare twice as hard for the next World Cup.”

Singh, who finished eighth overall, described the experience as “unforgettable”.

“I think I did as much as I could, and while I was there it was a completely new experience for me. It was honestly surreal because the people, the food and the culture were all amazing.

“In terms of the competition, that was probably the best competition I’ve ever been to. The difficulty was much higher than I’ve ever experienced, which was good for me as a first-timer. It helped me to grow, and now I know that if I want to do better there, I need to work twice as hard,” said Singh.

For Osondo, the competition was also a deeply personal journey. Before leaving for China, she admitted to feeling anxious about competing on the global stage. Looking back, she credits her teammates and her mother for helping her through moments of doubt.

From the left, Ifeoma Osondo, with her mother, was crowned champion of the National Spelling Bee finals in Sun City after winning the seniors’ spelling competition. (Photo: Ofentse Diale)

“I hold this team so dear to my heart; I miss them so much. The competition itself was really challenging; it was really difficult. I definitely lost a lot of courage. I lost hope because it was getting too real leading up to the competition. The sleepless nights we had as a team and also the sleepless nights I had with my mom before leaving for China – it was hectic. I was a bit doubtful already, but just having this team with me there was a bit of hope,” said Osondo.

‘South African children are world-class’

The CEO of African Spelling Bee, Roger Dickinson, says this competition has brought joy and improved the literacy of every child. (Photo: Ofentse Diale)

Dickinson said the team’s performance proved that South African learners could compete with the very best.

“I think for me, whatever else you can say about anything, South African children are world-class, and I think we need to be proud of that. We’re not a hundred miles away from the top spellers in the world.”

He believes the gap between South Africa and the world’s leading spelling nations is now remarkably small.

“When I was sitting on the stage watching these guys, we were like, ‘Wow, we’re right there.’ Having said that, I think coming away from China we realise if we’re going to get into the top three, or possibly become winners, then we’ve got to put resources into it. We’re also looking at keeping this team together,” said Dickinson.

The team’s achievement has also laid the foundation for future success. Beijing will host the 2027 Spelling Bee World Cup before the competition comes to South Africa in 2028 – a significant milestone that reflects the country’s growing influence in international spelling.

Value of investing in literacy

The Department of Basic Education’s Director of Reading, Dr Nompumelelo Mohohlwane, said the team’s achievement demonstrated the value of investing in literacy.

“Team South Africa’s participation in the Spelling Bee World Cup is an exciting opportunity to showcase the skills of our learners on the global stage. It’s a celebration of literacy and a reminder that our learners have all it takes to excel, given the right support,” said Mohohlwane.

Meanwhile, Bidfood South Africa, which sponsored the team’s trip to Shanghai, also praised the learners. Human Capital and Transformation Director Sivaan Marie said this was an exceptional achievement at the Spelling Bee World Cup in Shanghai.

“Finishing fourth globally and securing top-10 individual placements is a testament to the extraordinary potential of South Africa’s youth.” DM